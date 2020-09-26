COMANCHE — For the better part of two-and-a-half to three quarters, rivals Marlow and Comanche played an evenly-matched game Friday night.
However, a football game consists of four quarters. And in first quarter on Friday, No. 5 Marlow scored 28 points in the opening 10 minutes to put their Stephens County rivals in a stranglehold they never relinquished in a 42-13 win at Harley Stadium.
In the first meeting between the two rivals since 2017, the house was packed in both stands and all the way around in anticipation of two teams who each made the playoffs in their respective classes a year ago, now meeting as District 2A-4 foes. But that air of excitement soon left the home bleachers, as Marlow took advantage of two excellent punt returns and two interceptions to jump on Comanche early. The Indians started somewhat nervously, with the Indians' first drive of the game consisting of three incomplete passes and a holding call. The drive ended with a punt, which Marlow's Will Bergner returned all the way to the Comanche 14. After Chase Knight ran it 4 times to get the Outlaws to essentially the one-inch line, Julian Marroquin punched it in for the first points of the game.
Down 7-0, the Indians didn't immediately panic, gaining two first downs on the ensuing drive. But that success was short-lived as Marlow's Nate Herchock picked off a Kooper Doucet pass and returned to the Comanche 13.
In a near-carbon-copy of the prior drive, Marlow made short work of the short field, capped off by another one-yard plunge, this one by Knight.
Just two plays later, Doucet was intercepted again, this time by Gatlin Sanders. On the first play of Marlow's ensuing drive, a perfectly-executed read-option by quarterback Jace Gilbert fooled the defense and allowed Gilbert to gallop 31 yards into the end zone.
Unable to muster much offense on the following drive, Comanche once again had to punt, and Marlow once again used a long return to set up excellent field position, this time at the 21. And on 3rd and 8, Gilbert's deep pass attempt tipped off the hands of his intended target, Bergner, and into the arms of teammate Junior Marroquin, who fell in the end zone for a touchdown.
When it's your night, it's your night.
That being said, Marlow head coach Matt Weber didn't dwell on his team's fast start, in part because Marlow only outscored Comanche 14-13 the rest of the way. After scoring on each of its four first-quarter drives, the Outlaws saw each of their three drives in the second quarter end with a turnover, including a fumble inside the Comanche 10-yard-line.
"We needed to finish the half, and we didn't, kind of breathed some life back into them," Weber said. "We felt good about where we were, just hate making those mistakes.
Down 28-0 after just 10 minutes of play, Comanche refused to pack it in. Aided by a third-down conversion in which Doucet danced around the pocket before finding Logan Bain for a 45-yard gain, the Indians got on the board with a QB sneak by Doucet.
Unfortunately for Comanche, they were unable to produce any points off of Marlow's three first-half turnovers.
The Indians showed plenty of fight, making some spectacular plays in the second half. Mason Kulbeth hauled in a one-handed catch, Bryson Evans had an impressive 28-yarder and Doucet flipped the ball forward to Kulbeth, who scampered 30 yards for a touchdown. However, the early deficit, inability to capitalize on Marlow's four turnovers, as well as four turnovers of their own were too much for the Indians to overcome.
"It's kind of a pattern where we start out with the ball and we put ourselves in a hole. We give up penalties and then just costly turnovers that put us in that hole," Comanche head coach Casy Rowell said. "You're not going to beat a quality opponent like that."
Marlow (3-0, 1-0 in District 2A-4) prepares to face Lindsay, while Comanche (2-2, 0-1) heads to Davis.