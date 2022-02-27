OKLAHOMA CITY — Defending 3A state wrestling champion Marlow, two weeks after securing its second consecutive dual state title, sought to duplicate the feat in the team championships.
And by the slimmest of margins, the Outlaws did just that, edging out Blackwell 129-126. Case Rich won gold at 145 pounds, while Kyle Wilson took home first place at 220 pounds. Brantz Bateman lost the 113-pound title and Zach Dawson fell in the finals at 132. Cade Gilbert finished second at 138.
Eisenhower’s Logan Crawford advanced to the 113-pound finals in Class 5A, where he finished runner-up to Collinsville’s Gerald Harris.
Meanwhile, Ike’s Jacquvis Paoli finished 3rd at 138, beating Mike Edwards of Glenpool. Also in Class 5A, Elgin’s Rylan Hitt repeated as state champ at 285 pounds, while teammate Hunter Jackson finished 3rd at 106. Altus’ Chi Sanders took 3rd at 120, MacArthur’s Kaden Wallace took 3rd place at 126.
In 4A, Cache’s Elijah Smith finished 3rd at 170.
On the girls side, Elgin’s Symphony Veloz defended her title at 165 pounds. Elgin’s Chanelle Brown at 138 and Carli Watson at 145, both finished 4th.