FREDERICK — The fans were loud, the hits were louder and through three quarters, it was anyone's ballgame.
When drawing up a district championship-deciding game, there isn't much more one could ask for. In one of the most highly-anticipated game either school had played in years, No. 2 Marlow was able to use its depth, its grinding ground game and two big plays early in the fourth quarter to beat No. 7 Frederick 28-12 at the Bomber Bowl on Friday night, clinching the Distrcit 2A-4 championship for the Outlaws, Marlow's first district championship in football since 1991.
Just as many expected, it was a physical affair dominated by hard hits and bruising runs. And just as many expected, it was a tight contest, with Marlow holding a 14-12 lead after three quarters.
But the Outlaws wasted little time getting back in control of the game. After having success on quick screen passes most of the night, junior receiver Will Bergner, Marlow's leader in receiving yardage on the year, believed there was a chance to catch Frederick looking for the screen again.
"We'd been getting that look, because we've been getting that screen all night," Bergner said. "So we went with the screen-and-go."
So on the first play of the fourth quarter, Marlow quarterback Jace Gilbert pump-faked, then lofted a pass down the sideline for Bergner for a 38-yard touchdown, with Gilbert's extra point putting the score at 21-12.
On the ensuing Bomber possession, Marlow linebacker Kyle Wilson stepped in front of an Adrian Gaytan pass for the interception. A few plays later, Julian Marroquin got in the end zone for his second touchdown of the night for the final score of 28-12.
Marroquin finished the night with 47 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Gilbert ran for 43. But it was Chase Knight who again proved to be the bell cow, running for 119 yards and a score to hit the 2,000-yard plateau for his career. And while those names are the ones that will end up in the stat line, Marlow head coach Matt Weber said the boys in the trenches deserve just as much credit.
"They were getting in an 8-man box, but we were still able to run the football on them," Weber said. "I thought our offensive line really put the game on their back and like I said, we scored every possession of the second half (excluding the final drive which ended with a game-ending kneel-down) and made them play catch-up."
Frederick was truly playing catch-up from the beginning of the game. The Bombers marched down the field on the game's opening drive but stalled at the Marlow 18-yard line, failing to convert on 4th down. Marlow proceeded to go down the field on a drive that didn't feature a single pass play, culminating with a 15-yard touchdown by Marroquin.
Frederick got back in the game thanks to a stroke of good fortune. Gaytan found Zacary Mathews out of the backfield and Mathews gained enough yardage for the first down and much more. But as he got deep into Marlow territory, the ball squirted loose. Marlow's Carson Moore appeared to have an excellent chance and recovering the fumble, but the ball stayed free until Mathews himself pounced on the ball inside the red zone. Several plays later, Kyle Edwards dove inside the pylon for a touchdown, but the PAT attempt was no good, leaving the score at 7-6, which it stayed going into halftime after Gilbert missed a 41-yard field goal attempt just before halftime.
While the running game was the story of the night, the passing games were exceptionally efficient, with Gilbert completing 9 of 12 passes for 152 yards and senior receiver Nate Herchock catching six of those passes for 101 yards. For the Bombers, Gaytan completed 16 of 20 for 145 yards. The interception was the lone turnover of the night by either team. While the Bombers got big plays throughout the night from Edwards, Mathews, Quinton Ellis and Jaquain Randle, the depth discrepancy became apparent late as the Outlaws appeared to simply wear down the Bomber players, many of whom were playing both ways.
"We lost a little intensity, we got a little tired, a numbers situation," Frederick head coach Bret Tyler said. "But I'm proud of our kids, of the way we played. Going into this year, a lot of people picked us 4th, 5th in the district, some out of the playoffs. So, for us to step up, play for this championship, play them close, I think we proved what we can do."
Frederick (7-1) should still lock up the 2nd seed in the district, but Tyler said his team still needs to take care of business against Davis next week.
If Marlow (8-0) can defeat Tishomingo next week, it will mark the first time in 117 years that the Marlow program will have finished a season undefeated.