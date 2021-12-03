MARLOW — Marlow has made the difficult look easy all year.
It’s not easy to go undefeated. It’s not easy to hold playoff teams to 7 points, let alone do it twice. But the Outlaws have done it.
But things get a bit more difficult tonight when No. 2 Marlow faces No. 8 Eufaula in the Class 2A semifinals at Putnam City High School’s stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and streaming is available on the Oklahoma Sports Network.
Marlow head coach Matt Weber said Eufaula is “without a doubt” the best team his squad will have faced this year and he looks forward to the challenge.
“First off, they’re huge on the offensive line, they start two kids over 300 pounds,” Weber said. “They have a running back (Matt Clover) that reminds me a lot of ours (Julian Marroquin), just a little fire plug of a guy who can scoot.
“Then they have a Division I-type guy on the outside (Khelil Deere). Defensively, they put so much pressure on you, it doesn’t really matter what set you’re in. They have a defensive tackle who’s going to have our attention for sure.”
Marlow has had the state’s attention with the way they’ve obliterated most of their opponents. Much credit has gone to quarterback/punter/kicker Jace Gilbert, receiver Will Bergner and the outstanding defense. But the return of running back Julian Marroquin, who suffered a severe injury in the district opener and missed the next four weeks, has been a real galvanizing force for the team. In two of the three playoff games, he’s scored two touchdowns. But it’s what he means beyond running the ball that’s been just as crucial.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize what a great leader he is, he’s such a vocal leader for us,” Weber said. “He was that leader while he was hurt, but it’s just so different now that he’s back.”