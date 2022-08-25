Marlow Outlaws

COACH: Matt Weber
2021 RECORD: 14-0
PLAYER TO WATCH: Avrey Payne, WR/CB, Sr. — After 22 seniors graduated from last year’s Class 2A state champions, not much returns in the way of experience as they make the jump back up to Class 3A. In fact, Payne is the only senior starter returning for the Outlaws. At 6’5, the size stands out, but Payne’s speed is much better than most people realize. He is the team’s top returning receiver, coming off a junior campaign in which he had 46 catches for 875 yards and 8 scores. He had some huge plays and huge games last season (4 catches for 127 yards vs. Tishomingo and a 47-yard touchdown against Cascia Hall in the state quarterfinals). On defense, Payne was one of the catalysts of Marlow’s state championship victory with two interceptions.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Brian Zhang (Sr.) takes over at running back, and will also see plenty of time on the other side of the football at safety, though the position is more like a “glorified linebacker” in the Outlaws’ defense.
While most of the team’s starters are gone, there are plenty of players at skill positions who saw at least some playing time in 2021, including Barron Gage (Jr.), King Harrison and Talon Sullivent (Sr.).
Cade Gilbert (Jr.) takes over for his brother Jace at quarterback after seeing some playing time in mop-up duty as a sophomore. Coach Weber said the Outlaws will still be pretty big up front, led by Joseus Flores (Jr.).
CRUCIAL GAME: Nov. 4 vs. Heritage Hall — It’s true that “every game is important”, especially in district play, but the season finale against the Chargers will go a long way in showing where Marlow stands as the playoffs begin.