OKLAHOMA CITY — The Marlow Outlaws and the Eufaula Ironheads have dominated through the season with only one loss stands between the two teams. With a trip to the 2A state championship on the line, two powerhouses from opposite sides of the state met in northeast Oklahoma City inside Putnam City Stadium.
Behind their defense and Jace Gilbert, the Outlaws would advance to the 2A state championship following the 28-16 win over Eufaula.
Both teams struggled to get points on the board early, trading three-and-outs on the opening possessions. Eufaula would finally break the scoring drought as quarterback Luke Addock would find Bryce Newby for a 52-yard pass-catch gain.
Setting up inside the eight-yard line of the Outlaws, Addock would finish the job with a quarterback power up the middle. Bryan Lynn would successfully convert the extra-point kick, giving the Ironheads a 7-0 lead.
Marlow did not falter under the Eufaula score, as the Outlaws would retaliate right back with a 45-yard run by Julian Marroquin. Gilbert would follow up Marroquin’s run with a powerful scamper of his own, getting a 13-yard run.
Gilbert would finish up the scoring duties for Marlow, getting the three-yard touchdown run. Switching from his quarterback shoes to his kicking shoes, Gilbert would convert the extra-point conversion to tie the game, 7-7 to the end of the first quarter.
December football seeped into the game as defense became the calling card for both squads. Eufaula would end the shore scoring dry spell with a passing completion as Addock would find Khelil Deere for a 22-yard passing gain.
On a third and long nine, Addock would step to his right and throw a bomb to Deere in the end zone. Marlow Outlaw’s Case Rich, Avrey Payne and Will Bergner would deflect the ball in the air, but junior Tyler Lee would catch the tipped pass to down the Ironheads inside the one-yard line.
The Marlow defense would flip the momentum completely as Bergner would intercept the Addock pass and take the ball 90-yards for the score. Gilbert make it 14-7 lead after his second converted point after kick.
Marroquin would make his presence known once again with a 20-yard run. Gilbert would finish the drive with his second touchdown run of the night from one-yard out, along with his third point after kick to tally the score 21-7 in the Outlaw’s favor.
With the first half in its lasting seconds, Lynn would convert a 30-yard field goal as the second quarter ended. Marlow would head into halftime with the lead, 21-10, over the Ironheads.
Coming out of the break, the Eufaula offense continued to struggle to move the ball against a very stout Marlow defense. After the Ironhead three-and-out, Gilbert would launch a 35-yard pass to Payne for the completion.
As the Outlaw offense looked primed to add another score, Gilbert’s intended pass to Payne would be picked off by Eufaula’s Deere off the slant pattern. On the very next play, Deere launch a deep pass off a trick play, but Bergner would get his second interception of the night on a crazy sequence of plays.
On third and five, Marroquin would catch a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert to pad the Outlaw lead once again. For the fourth time, Gilbert would convert the point-after attempt to make it a 28-10 game as the third quarter ended.
Eufaula would not lie down lightly as the Addock and Deere connection would continue to flourish through the air with a 43-yard completion. The duo would not stop there out as Addock would find Deere for the 15-yard touchdown. The offense looked to convert the two-point conversion, but would be halted by the Outlaw defense.
All coaches and players dream of this moment. From the grueling workouts, two-a-days and regular and playoff season, the Marlow Outlaws will celebrate in the opportunity to compete for the gold ball next week in Edmond. Marlow head football coach, Matt Weber, could not be more excited, but knows Eufaula came for a fight. He expects much of the same going into the title game next week. .
“I am really excited to be there next week and I am very happy we won. I do not think we played our best football game, and I am sure Eufaula had a lot to do with that. They were really physical,” he said. “The closest anyone played us was within 31 points up to this point, so we needed to be in this type of battle. Whoever we play next week, it is going to be another one of those same type of battles, so we needed to be in this type of game.”
With a 14-6 Washington win over Beggs, the matchup for the 2A state title has been set.