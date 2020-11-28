MARLOW — The Marlow Outlaws, fueled by a bend-but-don't-break defense, kept their unbeaten record and championship dreams intact with a narrow third-round victory over the Chandler Lions, 31-28, at Outlaw Stadium on Friday night.
“There were times when I was nervous. When we didn’t recover that onside kick and we uncharacteristically turned it over twice,” said Marlow Head Coach Matt Webber. “But I’m proud of these boys. They will never quit and it showed tonight.”
With an interception and brick wall for a defensive line, the Outlaw defense was able to stop the Lions twice inside the red zone late in the third and early in the fourth quarters, allowing Marlow to maintain a late lead.
Minutes into the game, though, Marlow running back Chase Knight fumbled a handoff from Gilbert, and Chandler recovered on the Outlaws’ 42. The early turnover appeared to give momentum to the visitors. However, Marlow linebacker Nate Herchock picked up a fumble by Lions QB Kaden Jones at the Outlaws’ 37 and ran it all the way in for the first score of the night, taking an early 7-0 lead with 6:11 left in the first.
Chandler’s Jones and RB Casmen Hill then worked their way up the field and put their own score up with a quarterback run from the Outlaws’ 9-yard-line to tie the game with 3:19 remaining in the first.
Neither team scored again until late in the second, Hill took a pitch from Jones and rushed 27 yards into the end zone giving the Lions their first lead of the night at 14-7 with 5:43 left in the half. Minutes later, Knight would rush through from the Lions’ 13-yard-line to tie the score at 14 with 2:24 left in the half.
The Lions took marched downfield enroute to another touchdown, but an interception by CB Junior Marroquin with 17 seconds remaining gave the Outlaws a chance to pull ahead, which they did with a 30-yard field goal by Gilbert, ending the half 17-14 Marlow.
Coming out of the locker room, Marlow was set up to receive with William Hewitt. Hewitt let the ball bounce out of his hands, allowing the Lions to recover it deep at the Outlaw 36-yard line. The Lions took advantage of the situation and once again pulled ahead with a 20-yard rush by Hill into the for a 21-17 lead with only 2:20 off the 3rd-quarter clock.
Chandler then attempted an onside kick, but Dason Davis was able to dive on the ball at the Lions’ 45, putting Marlow in a decent field position for scoring. Two rushes by Knight and a pass to WR Will Bergner was only able to move the ball to the 41-yard-line but a handoff to Marroquin who was able to break through Chandler’s defense put the Outlaws ahead 24-21 with 8:45 left in the third.
The Outlaw defense took over from there and held the Lions at mid-field to force the punt and give the Outlaws the ball at their own 19-yard-line. Gilbert and company quickly marched up field and a pass to a wide-open Will Bergner for a 54-yard touchdown allowed the Outlaws to widen their lead 31-21.
The Outlaw defense allowed the Lions to get within one yard of the end zone, but forced a turnover on downs to open the final quarter. The defense was like a brick wall for the Lions until late in the 4th, Chandler was able to add one more touchdown with a 5-yard pass, narrowing the gap 31-28 with 5:01 left in the game.
Once again, the Lions tried the onside kick, but this time it was successful and they recovered it on the Outlaws’ 49-yard-line, but a big sack by Kyle Wilson ended the Lions push and forced a turnover on downs, essentially ending the game.