MARLOW — Continuing its winning tradition across many sports, Marlow punched its ticket to the Class 4A state baseball tournament on Saturday with a regional championship at home.
The Outlaws topped Newcastle for the second consecutive day, taking an 8-1 win over the Racers on Saturday. It will be Marlow's third straight trip to the state tournament, and the baseball team hopes to duplicate the feats of the football, cross country, wrestling and dual wrestling teams by bringing home a state championship.
Marlow struck early with some small ball. Kole Seeley led off the game with a single, stole 2nd base and then moved to 3rd on Will Bergner's bunt before scoring on a bunt by Brennan Morgan. Seeley led off the 3rd with another single and later scored when Cooper Smith hit into a sacrifice double play. Avrey Payne drove in Bergner for a 3-0 lead.
Seeley got his third hit of the day in the 4th, bunting to get aboard and score Tyler Callihan. Marlow would tack on another run later in the 4th, following by another in the 6th to go up 6-0. Seeley got hit by. a pitch in the 6th and later scored on a Morgan single.
Seeley came in as a pitcher in the 6th inning to relieve starter Mason Holding. The only Racer run came on a sacrifice fly in the 6th.