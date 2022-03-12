YUKON — Marlow's late comeback attempt against Millwood came up short in Friday's state semifinal.
Josiah Johnson's 3-pointer with under a second to go cut the Outlaws' deficit to 2, but that was as close as Marlow would get in a 44-42 loss to the Falcons in the Class 3A state semifinals at Yukon High School.
Johnson wasn't able to replicate his 28-point performance from the quarterfinal win over Roland, and the rest of the Marlow squad had trouble getting clean looks at the basket against Millwood's aggressive defense. In fact, after trailing 24-20 at halftime, Marlow went nearly the entire 3rd quarter without a basket.
But Millwood's plan to milk clock and limit Marlow's possessions seemed to backfire, as the lead never got larger than 7 points. With the Falcons leading by 5, Millwood's Craylin Liberty went 1 for 2 from the free throw line. Josiah Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to cut the lead to 40-37. Millwood freshman Jaden Nickens went 1 for 2, Johnson missed a 3, and Liberty sunk 2 free throws to make it a 6-point game. Johnson's long 3 banked in with 0.3 seconds left. Millwood inbounded and the clock ran out on Marlow's season.