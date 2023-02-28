Marlow crowned a pair of individual champions and placed five others to finish as team runners-up in Class 3A at the Oklahoma State Wrestling Championships that wrapped up Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
Blackwell claimed the 3A title with 158 points while Marlow was second with 109.5. Comanche had a strong showing as well, finishing fourth in Class 3A with 61 points.
Three other Lawton-area schools had strong showings in Class 5A as Elgin was third with 70 points while Duncan and MacArthur deadlocked for sixth with 49 points each. Carl Albert claimed the title with 96.5 points and Collinsville was second with 80. Elgin had claimed the Dual Meet State title two weeks ago by beating Coweta but getting the sweep is never easy Carl Albert and Collinsville had just a bit more balance in their lineups.
Elgin’s lone champion was freshman Ritson Meyer who earned a 3-0 decision over Kevin Lund of Glenpool at 190 to finish the season with a 34-1 record. Coach Cody Rowell’s Owls also got a silver medal from Hunter Jackson who lost in a tough ultimate tie breaker decision (2-2) against Toby Shipman of Coweta.
MacArthur claimed one title as Braden Brown earned a tough 5-4 decision over Isaiah Matanane of Carl Albert at 165.
Duncan also garned a title as Eli Ramirez pinned Elbert Grant of Pryor at the 1:28 mark of the first period. The Demons tacked on a runner-up finish at 132 as Tag Ensey lost on the ultimate tie breaker against Dailey Jennings of El Reno.
The three 5A teams also picked up points in the third-place matches.
Brice Martin of Elgin claimed the bronze with a 5-3 decision over Evan Colbert of Del City at 106 and Colyn Donnelly of Elgin earned a 16-5 major decision over Noah Cowan of Pryor.
MacArthur’s Calvin Moon spoiled Elgin’s other shot at a bronze medal at 144 as Moon beat Dominik Benedetto, 6-4. Mac was unable to get another bronze as Parker Henry lost a 7-5 decision to Raylyn Sherman of Carl Albert at 175.
Duncan’s third-place finish came from Devon Lolar at 285 as he beat Kevin Perez of Tulsa Rogers, 3-1.
Marlow wound up splitting its four championship matches in Class 3A as Tommy Miller and Cade Gilbert both brought home gold medals. Miller earned a 9-4 decision over Jackson Martin of Berryhill, giving Miller a 39-5 record on the season. Gilbert blanked Kyler Tabor of Berryhill, 3-0, to win the 144-pound title and cap a 45-4 season.
The toughest loss for the Outlaws came at 113 as Keller Kizarr lost a 1-0 decision to Zane Donley of Vinita in a battle of top wrestlers. Donley finishecd 43-3 while Kizarr finished the season at 42-6.
At 138 Marlow’s Lawson Knox lost by fall to Grady Mittasch of Pawnee, stopping the match just 1:31 into the first period.
Comanche’s champion was Kooper Douchet who earned a 7-1 decision over Kolby Looper of Blackwell at 215.
The Outlaws also had a strong effort in the consolation finals, sweeping all three of the matches during that session. Gehrig Furr won a 6-5 decision at 120, Brantz Bateman got a first-period fall at 132 and Zach Dawson got a 9-6 decision at 165. Bateman was impressive, taking down Conner Pittser of Inola and then getting the fall at the 1:48 mark. Bateman wound up with a 41-7 record.
Comanche also had a strong session as Noah Presgrove was the bronze medalist at 157 after getting a fall against Brody Thomas of Jay and Cade White got a fall over Jonah Marshall of Checotah just 17 seconds into the second period of that match. Comanche’s lone loss in the third-place matches was at 175 where Logan Bain lost an 8-3 decision.
Cache wound up with a fourth-place finish at 138 in Class 4A as Charlie Shafer lost a tough 1-0 decision to Kaiden Cue of McLoud.
Elgin’s Symphoy Veloz claimed the girls 170-pound title with a 7-6 decision over Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson. Veloz finished the season at 23-0.