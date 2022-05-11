SHAWNEE — Stephens County baseball fans may have to do some scoreboard watching this weekend as the area’s two state tournament representatives will be playing simultaneously.
Marlow and Duncan both start their quests for state baseball titles on Thursday with state tournament matchups at 6:30 p.m. Duncan plays Bishop Kelley in a 5A state quarterfinal game at Edmond Santa Fe High School. At the very same time, Marlow will be playing Lincoln Christian out of Tulsa in a 4A game played at Shawnee High School.
If Duncan can get past the reigning state runners-up and the Outlaws can oust a strong Lincoln squad, the two local neighbors would have competing first-pitch times again on Friday, with semifinal games slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at the same locations.
State championship games are scheduled for Saturday, with the 4A championship to be played at 5 p.m. at Shawnee and the 5A state title game set for 3 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Tickets may be purchased through the OSSAA website.