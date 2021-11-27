TULSA — Marlow’s long tradition of competitive football teams is well known across Southwest Oklahoma, but the last time the Outlaws won a state title was in 1964.
That could all change, though, as this season’s team just keeps rolling along.
On Friday, the Outlaws kept humming, dominating Cascia Hall, 38-7, in downtown Tulsa, to run their record to a program-best mark of 13-0 and move into the Class 2A state semifinals next Friday against Eufaula, who beat Oklahoma Christian. The time, day and site will be announced today by the OSSAA.
Marlow is a pleasure to the eyes of any football purist as it plays tough defense and runs the ball right at any opponent it comes across. That included the Commandos, who were gashed for 269 rushing yards in a fast-moving game.
There were standouts all over the field for the Outlaws on both sides of the ball, but Jace Gilbert is hard not to mention first. The Marlow senior quarterback carried the ball 21 times for 180 yards, he completed 8-of-11 passes for 119 and he also kicked a 46-yard field goal and five PATs.
But both he and running back Julian Marroquin, who gained 64 yards on 10 carries, were able to find consistent holes as the Marlow offensive line just crushed the Commandos up front on nearly every running play.
Guys like Chance O’Neal, Konner Rhodes, Braydon Ball, Gus Wilson and Cody Huber were among the offensive linemen who just manhandled Cascia Hall’s front seven, opening huge holes time after time.
On this night, though, the Marlow defense was just as impressive, allowing just 104 rushing yards and 75 yards on 11-of-20 passing. But the Outlaws intercepted a pair of passes, both deep in their own territory to thwart two other CH drives, and the defense also blocked a punt to set up Marlow’s first score.
Ty Scott came across untouched, smothered the CH punter and the Outlaws recovered just 24 yards from paydirt. Gilbert hit Avrey Payne with a quick screen and the junior speedster took it to the 1-yard-line before being stopped. Gilbert got that with ease for a 7-0 lead just under four minutes into the game.
The Marlow defense rose to the challenge again just minutes later after a Gilbert pass floated in the wind and was picked off and returned to the Outlaws’ 18. The Commandos tried one run that Wilson sniffed out for no gain.
Two incomplete passes set up a 4th-and-7 but Marlow’s Will Bergner jumped high to bat the ball away and give the Outlaws possession again.
This time Matt Weber’s crew moved to three straight first downs, but a sack and an offensive pass interference penalty forced the Outlaws into a 4th-and-20 from the CH 29. Gilbert changed into his kicking shoe and easily hit the 46-yard field goal with 7:33 left in the first half.
The lead jumped to 17-0 when Gilbert found Payne on a 47-yard dandy where the 6’5 junior eluded several CH defenders with a nice spin move and raced into the end zone.
The hosts tried to mount a rally, scoring after a big kickoff return, but Marlow calmly answered with a 61-yard drive on five plays, the touchdown coming on a 12-yard Marroquin run.
Marlow’s defense kept up the pressure after the break with Bergner getting another interception that set up another Marroquin touchdown, this an 11-yard burst where he just managed to stay inbounds to reach the pylon. Gilbert’s PAT made it 31-7 and the huge Marlow crowd began to celebrate.
Payne set up Marlow’s final score with an interception at the Outlaws’ 4-yard-line that he returned to the 32. From there Gilbert and Marroquin alternated carries and four plays later Gilbert scored the final TD on a 15-yard scamper where the hole was so big, he wasn’t touched.