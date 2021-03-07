After clinching a spot at the state tournament behind hot 3-point shooting, the Marlow Outlaws now get ready to face a team that's three days removed from being unbeaten.
The No. 13 Marlow boys (18-4) face No. 2 Hugo in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. at Yukon High School. Marlow defeated No. 4 Community Christian in the area championship thanks to nine 3-pointers made, 5 of them from Jace Gilbert.
Hugo was undefeated through its first 21 games before falling to Beggs in the area championship game on Friday night. The Buffaloes bounced back to defeat Parkhill Keys for the second time in a week to secure a spot in the state tournament.