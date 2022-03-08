Southwest Oklahoma’s only representatives at this week’s state basketball tournaments happen to also be returnees to State.
The MacArthur girls return to the state tournament for the 2nd consecutive year, where they will face Sapulpa, No. 1 seed from the East and defending state champion. MacArthur is making its seventh state tournament appearance and is seeking its first-ever win at State, having never won a quarterfinal game.
The game will tip off 2 p.m. Thursday at Norman North High School. The winner faces either Grove or El Reno, who knocked Mac out at the quarters last season.
Meanwhile, the Marlow boys have won a quarterfinal game before, but not since 1972. Since then, the Outlaws have made five state tournament trips with no wins, including last year’s quarterfinal loss to Hugo. This year’s Marlow team is 21-3 and ranked No. 4 in the state and face No. 7 Roland at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with either No. 18 Kingston or No. 2 Millwood waiting in the semis, which will be held at Yukon High School.