ADA — Marlow’s boys basketball team continued the school’s recent standard of athletic excellence, qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament for the second consecutive year with a 41-33 win over Bethel in the area championship on Friday.
The Outlaws already have football, dual wrestling and individual wrestling state championships this season, and the baseball and boys basketball programs had high expectations after making state quarterfinal appearances last season. The basketball team, ranked 4th in Class 3A, hasn’t lost a game since Jan. 31.
Jace Gilbert, who quarterbacked and kicked the football team to state glory in December, did his part with 13 points Friday night, hitting three 3-pointers. Avrey Payne had 10 points, while Josiah Johnson had 9.
The Class 3A bracket will be revealed Sunday.