Two area teams punched their tickets to the state tournament on Friday night, while several others saw their dreams dashed over the weekend.
The Marlow boys buried nine 3-pointers to beat No. 4 Community Christian 40-36 on Friday night, making it to the Class 3A state tournament. Meanwhile, the Anadarko girls head to their 13th state tournament in the past 14 years, beating Fort Gibson 47-28.
Meanwhile, the Altus girls held a 25-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but were unable to convert free throws, losing in gut-wrenching fashion to Shawnee, 50-48, in Saturday’s Class 5A consolation game.
The Marlow girls staved off elimination on Friday night against Washington, but fell to Kingston on Saturday, missing out at a chance to make it to State. In Class 4A, the Cache boys saw their season come to an end on Friday night at the hands of Bethany.
Outlaws’ 3-point barrage secures place at State
ADA — Jace Gilbert hit 5 three-pointers to lead the way for the Outlaws, who rained three-pointers down on the CCS Royals.
Gilbert finished the game with 22 points, while Nate Herchock and Avery Payne each had 6 points, all coming from behind the arc.
Marlow heads to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
‘Darko girls stifle Tigers, head back to State
SHAWNEE — Anadarko held Fort Gibson to single-digit point totals in all but one quarter of Friday night’s Class 4A area championship. They limited the Tigers to 10 made field goals, a number made more impressive by the fact that the Warriors made 11 from behind the 3-point line.
Libbi Zinn, recently back from a torn ACL she suffered back in December, scored 16 points, while Kaylee Borden added 14. The No. 2 Warriors get a chance to defend the title they won in 2019 after the 2020 tournament was canceled.
Altus girls squander late lead to Shawnee
PIEDMONT — When Altus’ Lakysia Johnson made a short jumper with 2:25 left in the 3rd quarter, her Lady Bulldogs appeared to be on their way to a state tournament berth, holding a 40-14 lead on Shawnee with just 10-and-a-half minutes to go.
But missed free throws and turnovers combined to be the Bulldogs’ undoing in the fourth quarter as the Wolves cut away at the lead. Meanwhile, Johnson and Addison Stults each fouled out for Altus. Still, Altus held a 47-43 lead with less than a minute remaining. After Shawnee’s Kailey Henry made 3 of 4 free throws to cut the lead to 47-46, Altus’ Montoya Harris was fouled. After making the first, Harris saw her second attempt spin out of the cylinder and into possession of the Wolves. On the other end, Henry hit a 3-pointer. Altus’ next possession ended in a turnover, essentially sealing the game.
Johnson finished the game and her outstanding career with 32 points.