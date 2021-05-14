SHAWNEE — Marlow High School’s sports teams have had great success during the 2020-21 school year, with the football and boys basketball teams both reaching the state quarterfinals.
However, the baseball team was aiming to do better than just make it to the round of 8, and did just that on Thursday, holding off Berryhill 6-3 in a state quarterfinal in Shawnee.
The Outlaws now face Heritage Hall in the semifinals today at 11 a.m. at Shawnee High School.
The game was scoreless in the 2nd inning when Jace Gilbert drove a double to the outfield wall that scored Will Bergner.
The very next batter was Tyler Callahan, who took a swing at the first pitch he saw and turned it into a single, scoring Gilbert.
After surrendering a run in the bottom of the 2nd, Marlow added to its lead in the 3rd, with Nate Herchock hit a liner to left field, where it was misplayed by the Chiefs outfielder. Brennan Morgan scored, Herchock ended up at 3rd base and the Outlaws had a 3-1 lead. The next batter was Cooper Smith, who chopped a ground ball through the left side of the infield, scoring Herchock and making it a 4-1 game.
Things got hairy late, as Berryhill cut the deficit to 1. But Smith delivered again in the 7th inning, driving home two runs to get the final runs the Outlaws needed. Smith even pitched in on the mound, earning the save after Morgan threw more than 4 innings.
Marlow (30-8) advances to the state semifinals, where they’ll play one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class, in Heritage Hall. The Chargers (27-5) boast two of the best pitchers in the entire country, as Jackson Jobe and Gray Thomas are both big-time college commits who are expected to be drafted in next month’s MLB draft, with Jobe considered a first-round pick.
The other semifinal game wil be Fort Gibson against Verdigris, who shut out a Tuttle team that had won Marlow’s district.