MARLOW — Not feeling comfortable with a mere three-run lead, Marlow put its foot on the gas pedal in the bottom of the 5th inning against Cache on Monday.
The Outlaws racked up six hits and seven runs in the frame, allowing the mercy rule to end the game with a 12-2 score for the hosts.
Marlow took a quick 1-0 lead in the first, but the Bulldogs got that run back when Gabe Diaz scored Keegan Fink in the 3rd. However, the Outlaws put up four runs in the bottom of the frame to go up 5-1.
Ian Hodge got on base with a hit in the 4th, with Colton Rother’s double driving Hodge home to make it 5-2. But those two hits, along with the RBI single of Diaz, accounted for the only three hits Marlow starter Cooper Smith allowed.
Meanwhile, the Outlaws teed off on Cache pitcher Chaydon Abraham in the 7th, with Jace Gilbert and Tyler Callahan getting on before Mason Holding drove both home with a triple. Alex Lema relieved Abraham, but didn’t fare much better, allowing 4 hits and four while walking two, hitting a batter and only recording one out. Keegan Fink came in, but gave up the game-ending single to Avrey Payne.
Marlow (19-5, 9-0 in District 4A-3) and Cache (9-11, 7-4) play in Cache at 5 p.m. Tuesday.