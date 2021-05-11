MARLOW — After enduring a schedule that featured incredibly competitive tournament opponents and one of the most savage districts in the state, the Marlow Outlaws are back where they’re used to being: the baseball state tournament.
Marlow punched its ticket to the Class 4A state tournament on Friday, beating regional host Weatherford 9-6 to finish the regional tournament 3-0.
The Outlaws play Berryhill in the state quarterfinals at Shawnee High School at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The Outlaws (29-8) have become mainstays at the state tournament. From 2012 to 2019, they only missed the tournament twice. But while Marlow is advancing to its 13th state tournament, the school is still in search of its first state title in baseball. In fact, the team has yet to make it to a championship game.
John Morgan’s team started the season with high expectations, and won 11 of its first 13 games. However, the Outlaws faced a murderous slate over its next four games, with tournament games against Roff and Fort Cobb-Broxton — both of whom took home small-school state titles this past weekend — and a two-game set with district powerhouse and eventual fellow state qualifier Tuttle. Marlow finished that stretch 0-4, but proceeded to only lose twice the rest of the season, finishing second in its district.