SHAWNEE — Marlow knew it would need to play nearly flawless to beat Heritage Hall and advance to the Class 4A state baseball championship game.
Alas, the Outlaws started sluggishly and a late rally wasn’t enough in a 10-5 loss to the Chargers in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at Shawnee High School.
Heritage Hall later justified their rank as one of the state’s best by topping Verdigris 12-10 on Saturday to win the state championship.
Heritage Hall scored first on a sacrifice fly, and tacked on another run in the first inning on a single by Gannon Allen. Before the Outlaws even got to bat, they trailed 2-0.
Facing pitcher Jackson Jobe, an Ole Miss signee who is considered a likely first-round pick in June’s Major League Baseball draft, the Outlaws knew runs might be at a premium. But in the first, Kole Seeley got on base and eventually scored on HH catcher Colby Lewis’ throw down to first base on a dropped third strike.
From there, Marlow couldn’t generate much offense. Conversely, the Chargers continued to extend their lead, with TCU-bound Gray Thomas hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning. It remained 4-1 until the sixth inning when Jobe drove in two runs on a single, sparking a six-run inning for the Chargers.
Finally, Marlow got things going in the seventh, with Brennan Morgan driving home Tyler Callahan. A balk brought home another run before Cooper Smith hit a chopper to 3rd baseman Tyler Offel, whose throw to first base bounced off the target, allowing two runs to score. However, that’s as close as the Outlaws would get.
Marlow finishes the season 30-9.