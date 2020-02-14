There was an explosion of high scoring going on in the TNT league where Mark Hill put together the week’s top series of 775 on games of 238, 259 and 278.
Following his dad, but not too close, was Kellan Hill who rolled 224, 258 and 246 for a 728 and Steve Neher shot 703 on games of 244, 217 and 243.
The Goodyear league’s high roller was Tim Lundquist who had games of 237, 261 and 248 for an im-pressive 746 that was a far cry away from the next highest total, even though, Craig Fain started his night with back to back 245’s but lost the line in game three.
Chris Yett’s games of 242, 269 and 226 gave him the Suburban league high series of 737.
Joining Yett was Nick Taub with games of 235, 241 and 242 for 718 and Andrew McCann with games of 203, 258 and 247 for a 708.
And Joseph Langley had a good week overall, scoring 248, 224 and 257 for 729 in the Suburban league and then a 707 in the Early Birds on games of 254, 259 and 194.
Robert Copeland also scored well last week. Included in his highlights on the senior front, Copeland put a 710 on the board as well on games of 230, 226 and 254 in the Guys and Dolls.
And holding up the His and Hers league last week was Roger Hanley who went 246, 248 before hitting a bump in the road that led him to a 214 closer for 708 for the night’s high.
Honorable mention goes to Dena Hicks for a near triplicate in the His and Hers where she had games of 216, 216 and 215.
Carter rules on Senior front
Bob Carter led senior bowlers with a 743 series on games of 230, 277 and 236, bowled in the Good-times league at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Thursday afternoon.
Following Carter in senior highlights is Robert Copeland who netted a 705 while bowling in the Golden Years at Twin Oaks.
Copeland had games of 226, 257 and 222 to make up his total.
Halstead rolls Ladies highs
Andrea Halstead was in her element last week, posting the ladies high series of 671 bowled in the Early Birds league on games of 212, 203 and 256, but that was not all.
Andrea also rolled a 665 in the Suburban league where the ladies high game of 267 was game two on her score card.
A close second was Tanya Biscaino with a 655 series that included a 255 game from the Sunday Strik-ers last outing.
Youth in tournament mode
Youth bowling has been on hold at Thunderbird Lanes as bowlers ready themselves for the annual youth city tournament in progress last weekend and yesterday, the final day of the event.
Below are the unofficial standings through the first weekend.
In session has been the TOBC Oak Trees were DeAlani Fishbeck ruled the first week of February with 635 on games of 194, 223 and 218.
Giovanni Gordon was in charge last week, rolling 588 on games of 165, 243 and 180.
Senior Colorama No-Tap
Men’s division winners: 1st – Eugene Augustine 821(h). 2nd – James Williams 798(h). 3rd – Melvin Tubbs 788(h).
Women’s division winner(s): 1st – Dee Gustafson 884(h). 2nd – Jayme Wilkerson 809(h)
Scratch Singles winner(s): 1st – Mike McLester 727. 2nd – Michael Sneed 718.
Mystery Doubles winners: Game One: 1st – Michael Sneed/Melvin Tubbs 566. 2nd – Cleo Travis/James Williams 543
Game Two: 1st – Jayme Wilkerson/Billy Carrion 614. 2nd – Bob Henderson/Leroy Conway 562
Game Three: 1st – Michael Sneed/Melvin Tubbs 556. 2nd – Dee Gustafson/Mike McLester 549.
Strike Pot winners: Zari Conway, Diane Frame, Melvin Tubbs, Gary Webster.
Special Challenge Shot Results: “21 Jackpot”: After busting last week with 23, Elaine Henderson got another try and bagged the cash with knock downs of 6, 8 and 7 for the 21 count goal.
“Match Play”: Bob Escobar set his sights high with a strike the first throw but went home empty handed with a follow up seven count.
“Pill Draw”: Dennis Wilkerson was the chosen bowler to determine his destiny with the pull of a pill. Dennis drew the seven out of the jug but only got six to fall on his first try at the challenge.
The Senior No-Tap Colorama is open to all bowlers 50 years and up and is held every Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Youth City Tourney standings
The unofficial standings of the youth city tournament being held at Thunderbird Lanes over the course of the last two weekends are as follows. Scores from squads bowled yesterday are not in the standings,
Team Event
1st: ‘Blow-Outs’, Jake Croft, Kalan Hicks, Avery Hill, Carleigh Burk, 2646. 2nd: ‘Queen and her Jokers’, Gio Gordon, Walker Morris, Nathen Guthrie, Ava Trillo, 2602. 3rd: ‘Splits Happen’, Mikey York, Caden Burk, Ashlee Timmons, Carleigh Burk, 2449
Doubles Event
1st: Nathen Guthrie/Ava Trillo, 1301. 2nd: Gio Gordon/Walker Morris, 1276. 3rd: Caden Burk/Mikey York, 1244./
Singles Event
1st: Michatyah Clay, 691. 2nd: Caden Burk, 686. 3rd: Mikey York, 646.
All Event Standings are pending.