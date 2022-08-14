MacArthur High School swimmer Rohan Mariano claimed gold in the 400 freestyle and added seven other top five finishes last weekend at the AAU Junior Olympic Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.
Mariano added a silver in the 1,500 freestyle, bronze in the 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley and the 200 butterfly. He also was fourth in the 200 IM, 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Mariano also was a member of the fourth-place 400 medley, 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Eisenhower’s Dalton Sawyer was fourth in the 15-18 200 backstroke and he was also part of fourth-place efforts along with Mariano and Michael Gonzalez of Çache.
Addison Luper of MacArthur Middle School qualified for the finals in four individual events in the 13-14 age group and was able to take fourth in three relays, the 400 medley, 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
Addison Sawyer, Eisenhower High, qualified for prelims in six events and ribboned in the Girl’s (15-18) Team A Relays in the 200 Free, 400 Free, and 400 Medley with teammate Ellie Stevenson, Elgin High, who qualified for three individual prelims. Bree Schmidt, Cache High, qualified for six (13-14) individual prelim events. Mason Thompson, Elgin High, qualified for three (15-18) individual prelim events. Lexi Chojnowski made finals in five (Under 10) individual events.
Mariano also qualified with a 50 Free AAA time for the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships in Elkhart, Ind. on Aug. 3-7. As a member of the Oklahoma Zone Team, Rohan competed individually and as a member of three Oklahoma (13-14) Relays in the 400 Free, 200 Medley, and 200 Free. He swam the anchor leg of the Oklahoma 200 Free Relay Team A that won the Bronze medal with Ohio placing first and Michigan second.
The Bison Swim team is coached by Shannon Grochow, Cory Grochow and JC Riley.