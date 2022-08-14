Junior Olympic Swimming

Lawton MacArthur swimmer Rohan Mariano is weighted down with a host of medals that he earning during the AAU Junior Olympic Swimming meet recently in Greensboro.

 Courtesy

MacArthur High School swimmer Rohan Mariano claimed gold in the 400 freestyle and added seven other top five finishes last weekend at the AAU Junior Olympic Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.

Mariano added a silver in the 1,500 freestyle, bronze in the 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley and the 200 butterfly. He also was fourth in the 200 IM, 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Mariano also was a member of the fourth-place 400 medley, 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.