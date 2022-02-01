Gavin Mansel was a perfect 15-for-15 in this past weekend's local round of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championships. He and five others qualified for the District Championship.
Each shooter attempted 15 shots. Mansel, 14, was the only one to make a perfect score.
Other champions per age group were Katie Milam (girls 13), Riley Ratliff (boys 9), Cooper Milam (boys 10), Michael Gonzales (boys 11), Levi Mansel (boys 12) and Kase Wilson (boys 13). All six will head to the District Championships, held Saturday, Feb. 12, in Chickasha.