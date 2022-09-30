Ike profile

Right guard Malachi Byrd works just as hard on the field as he does off of it. Byrd commits to his education and is trying to get a good head start on his college applications while also juggling his football duties.

Senior Malachi Byrd is the starting right guard for the Eisenhower Eagles, built like a human bulldozer weighing in at 305 pounds and standing at 6’2 Byrd seems to be someone that was born to play football.

Byrd describes himself as a talented and aggressive blocker that really knows how to play the mental game of football. Playing the mental game is not something difficult for Byrd who is already taking college prep math classes, which he says is his favorite subject in school.