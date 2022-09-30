Senior Malachi Byrd is the starting right guard for the Eisenhower Eagles, built like a human bulldozer weighing in at 305 pounds and standing at 6’2 Byrd seems to be someone that was born to play football.
Byrd describes himself as a talented and aggressive blocker that really knows how to play the mental game of football. Playing the mental game is not something difficult for Byrd who is already taking college prep math classes, which he says is his favorite subject in school.
Byrd is a new member of the Eagles team and new to the Lawton area in general. He spent his entire life living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although Byrd says he does miss his hometown he thinks he has adjusted well to the new living situation. Byrd says that he much prefers Head Coach Javon Harris’ approach to football than the ones he got back home, saying that Harris has taught him about much more than just football.
“I’m learning a lot more from him than I was down there.” Byrd said. “Down there it was just all about football, they didn’t care about what you do in life but down here Coach Harris takes you seriously not just in football but in life. It’s both sides.”
Byrd’s decision to play football came from his families long history of athletes and his desire to stay in good shape and compete.
“It’s like a living thing in my family,” Byrd said. “My cousins, my Dad, my Grandpa we all played sports, so when I was playing little league I realized how much I love to play football. I’ve always loved football, anywhere I go I just wanna play some football.”
After high school is over Byrd would like to attend college and study either engineering or sports medicine and although he has not decided what career path he wants to pursue he is looking deep into all the schools available to him so he can get the best education possible. Something that Byrd says is important to him as he expects hard work of himself not only on the field but also in the classroom.