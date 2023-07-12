Golfers participating in Monday’s fundraiser golf tournament at Lawton Country Club knew exactly what their money was going to.
Golfers participating in Monday’s fundraiser golf tournament at Lawton Country Club knew exactly what their money was going to.
Keeping Cameron women’s basketball players out of a long, exhausting bus ride over Thanksgiving.
Jeff Mahoney, Cameron women’s basketball coach, organized the tournament for this summer in an effort to raise money for a roundtrip flight for his team to Denver this November. The Aggies will be going up against two regionally ranked teams in Denver, and a flight could make a difference.
“We did that last year to Colorado and it was it was hard on our kids,” Mahoney said.
With rain holding off, the tournament was a success. Eleven teams played in the afternoon at the Lawton Country Club. With 20 hole sponsors also contributing to the event, Mahoney was pleased with the turnout.
“We’ve always wanted to have one of these,” Mahoney said. “And you never know when you roll it out there. You know, you never know what the weather is. You never know how many people are going to be able to kind of play and so it just kind of started on a whim and we had some people jump in and help us.”
Golfers were treated to lunch before the round featuring hamburgers and grilled chicken. Other Cameron coaches joined the field to support. Mahoney said he was tickled to death about the tournament.
“You just never know how they’re gonna go,” Mahoney said. “We’ve seen a lot of new faces a lot of old faces. So I think everybody played pretty well and had a good time.”
