While we are a long way from calling them the Flying Aggies, Cameron women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mahoney is at least trying to get one nice road trip and he’s turned to his friends and supporters to help out.
Over the summer Mahoney had been evaluating the talent on campus, working on recruiting, getting his schedule organized and he was lucky enough to spend last week in Colorado where the temperature was 39 degrees when he and wife Shalli left the Lake City/South Point area.
When he started evaluating last season, one of the area’s of concern was a tough two-game road trip to Colorado where the Aggies crammed two games into 24 hours. His goal this season was to get out and hustle and make enough money to fly his team to Denver to make for a much easier weekend and a chance to keep his players fresh.
To make that extra money he scheduled the Cameron Women’s Basketball golf scramble on July 10 and he’s already been getting good results.
“I’d say we are about half full and as everyone knows, this is something players will wait to enter to check out the weather forecast,” Mahoney said. “We have reached out to some of my friends and some of Mike’s (Assistant Coach Webb) friends and the response has been great.
“We can’t thank these people for stepping up and helping with this effort. This is the first time we’ve done this and we waited until after the Aggie Open and we are hitting up different people because that event helps every sport at Cameron.”
Golf scramble slated
The trip to Denver was one of the first the coach planned after rethinking last year’s schedule.
“We felt our biggest bug-a-boo was inconsistency on the road,” he said. “We have this home-and-home deal with Regis and Colorado School of Mines and about two weeks after those two come here, we head out there and we hope this being able to fly will sure help our girls avoid that long road trip in a bus.”
Team entry for the tournament is $500 per team while individuals may enter for $125. Hole sponsorships are $100. Players will be treated to lunch at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Lawton Country Club. Anyone wanting to support the effort can call Mahoney at 405-368-4528 or Coach Webb at 580-695-0549. You can also email Assistant Coach Jamie Bonnarens@cameron.edu to enter a team or get information.
Many readers who come from the same generation as this writer will well remember the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens who became a powerhouse women’s program and recruiting was made easier because they flew to games on a plane instead of the normal long bus rides other schools took.
Loyal Walters reader Shirley Cooper still has many fond memories from the time daughter Sheena Cooper Layn played for the Flying Queens.
Well, Mahoney doesn’t plan to go to those lengths but for this trip he felt like it was a much-needed change after losing both those road games last season.
With that issue being worked out, Mahoney was quick to talk about the spring drills and how his crew is coming together.
Spring drills good
“The kids had a really good spring and as we figured the six returning players performed like we expected,” he said. “We brought in some new ones for the spring and we wanted to get bigger. I think we got a little bigger but we sure are more athletic. We have the length and athleticism and we have a lot more depth inside.
“Right now we have 15 on roster which is good because last year we ended up with 10 because of injuries, so we needed to build depth.”
The six returning players are point guard Katie King, Kailyn Lay, Korie Allensworth, Khloe Heidebrecht, Alyannah Gillespie and Lindsey Waits. King Lay and Allensworth were all regulars and were the scoring leaders for the Aggies last season and form a good nucleus.
“They all have adjusted well and we’ve seen improvement with all of them,” he said. “Heidebrecht is really a good shooter with a good college frame and she had a good spring.
“Lannie (Gillespie) had a torn ACL as a freshman but she’s worked hard and is starting to figure it out. She’s also probably our hardest worker in the weight room. Waits is another young player who showed a great deal of improvement in the spring. We feel good about all of those players.”
New additions
He also likes the new additions and several of them are coming from state rivals.
“We have two Southwestern transfers, Shamika Smith and Addison Wilson,” he said. “Smith is 6-1 or 6-2 and while we looked at several post kids she’s the one we really liked. She started her career at West Texas and then Texas Woman’s and she just a player who took some time to figure the college game out. Wilson was her roommate at Southwestern and she played at Hammon and Lomega and was on state championship teams at both schools. She is a great shooter at 5-11 and that’s something you love to find.”
One of the athletic additions to the team is Tiffany Liddie who came from Southeastern,” the coach said. “She ran track and played ball at Rockwall Heath (High School) and was on a team with Deion Sanders’ daughter. She comes in with a 4.8 grade-point-average and is working toward degrees in science and math.”
Mahoney said one of the “new” players will be a familiar face for Aggie fans.
“Courtnee Cash is coming back to us from UCO (Central Oklahoma),” he said of San Saba, Texas sophomore. “Three of those girls went to UCO when Emma (Andrews) left Cameron to take the UCO job. They were all roommates and something just didn’t work out for them. Courtnee came back to us and the other two—Kassie Boorer and Eliana Bravington—both went back to Australia and are playing semi-pro ball there.”
Adding to the depth is also MaKenzee Boucher, a transfer from Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
“She is a 5-6 guard from New Zealand and while she played some as a freshman, she wanted a change and we are glad to have her,” he said. “She has turned out to be a great athlete, great teammate and is very intelligent.”
While Mahoney admits you have to watch a great deal of video and plan recruiting trips before just taking off, sometimes players just find their way to you.
“I got a call from a Coach Kay Bachert in Van, Texas who said her daughter was looking for a college,” Mahoney said. “Her name is Mikayla Bachert, a 5-6 guard who had a couple of knee injuries in high school and kinda went under the radar. So Webb and I load up and drive down to see her in one of those AAU showcases last summer. We watched her that first game and we loved her team-first attitude but we still weren’t sure. We watched her later that day and saw more and more that we liked. We stayed over night and saw her play two more and we think she’s going to be one that would help us.
“While we were talking with them they told us about an older sister Keziah Bachert who played at Waco Midway where mom used to coach. The older daughter was recruited by several (NCAA) DI schools but went to West Colorado. She then went to Malone University in Illinois. So we wanted to bring mom and dad and both girls to campus.”
The family showed up as planned last summer.
“Dad had a military background and we got Albert (CU Vice-President) Johnson to come meet them since he has a military background and they hit it off and we talk and later Mikayla calls us and tells us she’s signing with us in November. She told us that her sister was healthy now and she had the itch to play again. Keziah looks like a college player, really athletic. And the good thing, both are on National ROTC scholarships, which helps our program.
“We just got lucky on these sisters,” he said. “Their mom was a teammate of Kim Mulkey’s at Louisiana Tech and their dad played football for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. Both parents were involved in law enforcement and their oldest son is playing football at Arkansas, so you can see they are a very athletic family. Zeziah graduated in December and is coming here are a grad student. She is a high-character kid and is mature. She’s coming with three years of eligibility.”
Mahoney is also happy with a couple of freshmen, including Emma Nunley of Sterling and Natalie Keen, who signed last November.
“Emma gives us a good local kid who has already helped with our camp and was great working with the kids,” he said. “She’s going to help us as a shooting guard which is a need we had to address.
“Keen comes from the same program that produced Meghan Hedge and she reminds me of her. She is about 5-6 or 5-7 and played in a tough league and really improved.”
It may be early July but school starts next month and practice will start even earlier after the NCAA changed that rule this year. The old Oct. 15 starting date is now been changed to 40 days before a team’s first regular-season game, which means late September in some cases.
“We will be ready to get to work when that time rolls around,” Mahoney said. “We are eager to get this bunch together and prepare for another tough schedule.”
And while they won’t be the Flying Aggies just yet, Mahoney’s goal is to make that flying start to give his team a much better change to compete with a pair of tough Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference programs that could be critical when the regional rankings come out next spring.