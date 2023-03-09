NORMAN—MacArthur girls had their chances late against powerhouse Holland Hall but when the Highlanders most needed shots to fall, they just didn’t, allowing the Dutch to hold on for a hard-earned 54-48 win in the Class 5A State Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Highlanders were definitely underdogs going in as the Dutch had been bumped up from both 3A and 4A in the recent four years by dominating in those classes and now many expect them to challenge for the 5A title this week.

Tough defense

MacArthur’s Alayna Vines, left, and Alysa Mack force a Holland Hall turnover during the first half of Wednesday’s Class 5A State Basketball Tournament game at Lloyd Noble Center. Vines and Mack led the Highlanders in scoring but they came up just short, 54-48.
Fighting inside

MacArthur’s Alayna Vines battles several Holland Hall players for a rebound during Wednesday’s 5A State Tournament game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Vines scored 15 points in her final game as a Highlander as they came up just short, 54-48, to the powerful Dutch.

