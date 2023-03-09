Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
MacArthur’s Alayna Vines, left, and Alysa Mack force a Holland Hall turnover during the first half of Wednesday’s Class 5A State Basketball Tournament game at Lloyd Noble Center. Vines and Mack led the Highlanders in scoring but they came up just short, 54-48.
MacArthur’s Alayna Vines battles several Holland Hall players for a rebound during Wednesday’s 5A State Tournament game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Vines scored 15 points in her final game as a Highlander as they came up just short, 54-48, to the powerful Dutch.
NORMAN—MacArthur girls had their chances late against powerhouse Holland Hall but when the Highlanders most needed shots to fall, they just didn’t, allowing the Dutch to hold on for a hard-earned 54-48 win in the Class 5A State Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Highlanders were definitely underdogs going in as the Dutch had been bumped up from both 3A and 4A in the recent four years by dominating in those classes and now many expect them to challenge for the 5A title this week.
But the Highlanders never backed down and several times when the Dutch tried to pull away, the fierce Mac girls would come rushing back behind plays from a wide variety of players including Alyana Vines and Alysa Mack.
Right before halftime Mac went on an 8-3 run to arrange a 25-24 Holland Hall lead.
It was close the rest of the way as the Highlanders made huge plays time after time. With just under six minutes remaining the Dutch had pushed their lead to 46-37 and after a Mac miss and then a turnover by the Highlanders, HH had a chance to extend the lead.
But good defensive pressure on the defensive end forced the Dutch to turn the ball over and Mac quickly proceeded to stay within range.
Mack got the first points with a pair of free throws but HH countered with a conventional 3-point play to push the lead to 10.
Mac’s Fisher then added a 3-point field goal and broke free for a fast break layup to quickly get Mac within five, 49-44, and that forced HH to call time with 3:00 remaining.
Over the last couple of minutes, the Highlanders had a 3-point shot go down and then another one just rolled out with 1:20 to go. However, Mack hit a nice jump shot to make it 49-46 with 56 seconds remaining.
The Dutch got a free throw but Vines countered with two for Mac when she was fouled trying to score. That flurry left the score at 51-48 and it was suddenly a one-possession game.
The Dutch then inbounded the ball but it glanced off the HH player grabbing the inbounds pass and Mac got possession under the HH bucket.
Mac set up a good inbounds play and got a 3-pointer launched in a bid for the tie but it missed the mark.
When Holland Hall’s talented Elsie Hill got the rebound, she was immediately fouled. But the Tulsa signee missed both free throws and MacArthur got a final chance.
But this time the shot was rushed and it missed the mark and when Sophia Regalado grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws, this one was in the books.
Mack, just a sophomore, led Mac in scoring with 19, hitting 7-of-10 free throws and grabbing nine rebounds while senior Vines added 15 and seven rebounds.
Hill led the Dutch with 20 and Regalado added 19 for the Dutch who move on to face Carl Albert which beat Tulsa Rogers, 61-46, in Wednesday’s second game. That semifinal will be Friday at 9 a.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.
Mac will finish at 20-7 but with a host of talented young the future seems bright for the program.