Sometimes there isn’t a need for halftime adjustments in football; sometimes it just comes down to better execution and when MacArthur cleaned up the turnovers and penalties in the first half the Highlanders scored on their first five possessions of the second half to race to a 41-7 victory over Lawton High to reclaim the General’s Cup signifying the city champions.

“We just played a really embarrassing first half offensively,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “It wasn’t a case of making adjustments we just had to eliminate the turnovers and mistakes. It was as simple as getting set at the line. We really didn’t make any major adjustments.”

Tags

Recommended for you