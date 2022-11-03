MacArthur has been known to pull big games out of the fire late in the season but tonight the Highlanders will need a super effort on the road at Noble to just get into the Class 5A playoffs.
The path to the playoffs is simple for the Highlanders; beat Noble and they are in the playoffs again. Lose and the season will come to an abrupt end.
This is going to be another stern test for the Mac defense because Noble wide receiver/returner Brandon Harper is a speedster with a reported 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash. And quarterback Colin Fisher is a good athlete with three years of experience as the Bears’ starter.
Where Mac has an edge is with its ground game and Jeremy Hutchinson who can run over defenders or around them with equal precision. The thing the Highlanders must do is get the ball across the goal-line when they get into the red zone. If Mac can get 90-plus snaps on offense and put some touchdowns on the board it will be in the game. And, if the rain does start falling Thursday as some forecasts predict, it should aid the Highlanders’ better ground game.
If that happens there is a good chance the Highlanders can pull this one out on the road: MacArthur 28, NOBLE 27.
The old prognosticator is geared up for a great finish to the regular season after going 15-2 last week including hitting the exact 21-20 score on Frederick’s home win over Lindsay. Here are the rest of this week’s picks and remember, the home teams are listed in all-capitol letters:
Thursday’s games
LAWTON HIGH 56, Capitol Hill 6—Wolverines should get to clear the bench and have little trouble with the Redhawks.
DUNCAN 21, Ardmore 13—The Demons have the better ground game and that could be the difference, especially if the rain does start falling Thursday.
Chickasha 20, CACHE 17—The winners reach the playoffs, the loser doesn’t, so both teams will be pumped. The Bulldogs have hurt themselves with mistakes, be it turnovers or penalties, but if they clean that up and Connor Muldowney gets those tough yards up the middle, Cache can sure pull off the upset.
PURCELL 26, Comanche 8—Indians just not strong enough on offense to handle the Dragons.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 27, Frederick 20—Several AP prep voters have a great deal of love for Community Christian but the Bombers have some talent as well. Could be an interesting game for sure.
Heritage Hall 21, MARLOW 20—Another dandy matchup but it’s hard for a public school program to beat a school that gives out scholarships to land those top athletes.
ANADARKO 20, Kingfisher 18—Here’s another game that we feel could go either way but playing at Warriors Stadium could be the deciding factor.
Mt.View-Gotebo 35, GRANDFIELD 12—Tigers are getting better and could use a win here to gain momentum for another playoff run.
Friday’s games
OC Southeast 40, EISENHOWER 14—We’ve seen Southeast in action and the Graham brothers will be tough to stop.
Midwest City 28, ELGIN 21—Owls proved to be resilient last week but the Bombers bring a great quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. to Elgin and he’s been almost impossible to stop running the ball. The Owls’ offense is going to have to control the ball and play keep-away to give Elgin a chance at the upset.
El Reno 32, ALTUS 14—Give El Reno some credit. When Elgin blanked them early in the season we didn’t see much potential. But now the Indians are in the playoffs and on a good roll.
APACHE 34. Carnegie 8—Warriors are the district champs and while Carnegie has improved, the Wildcats aren’t quite ready for this challenge.
Empire 15, HOBART 14—Both have struggled this season but the Bulldogs’ offense may be just a bit better.
SNYDER 20, Mangum 18—Here’s another game that could go either way and it’s big because the winner is third in District A-2 and the loser fourth which would mean a road trip to face a district champion in the playoffs.
Walters 27, CORDELL 12—Blue Devils already have a home playoff game and this will give them some momentum.
WAURIKA 40, Cyril 19—Eagles and Pirates are playing for second in District B-4 but the Eagles more explosive on offense.
WILSON 26, Central High 22—These two are another even match but the winner gets third in B-4 and that’s better than fourth and a brutal first-round playoff road trip.
Last week: 15-2, 88.2 percent. Season: 104-29, 78.2 percent.