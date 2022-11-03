On the move

MacArthur running back Jeremy Hutchinson finds a big hole during last week’s game against Elgin. Tonight the Highlanders visit Noble for a critical district game that will determine a playoff spot for the winner. Mac wants to keep control of the ball and let Hutchinson and the other back eat up yards and clock on offense to keep the dangerous Bears’ offense on the sideline.

 Photo by Steve Miller

MacArthur has been known to pull big games out of the fire late in the season but tonight the Highlanders will need a super effort on the road at Noble to just get into the Class 5A playoffs.

The path to the playoffs is simple for the Highlanders; beat Noble and they are in the playoffs again. Lose and the season will come to an abrupt end.

