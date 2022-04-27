Like they did on Monday, MacArthur was able to take advantage of 7th-inning walks and Elgin errors to chip into the Owls' lead in Tuesday's game. And like Monday, Mac wound up one run short.
Down 8-1 in the bottom of the 7th, the Highlanders put together a six-run inning but couldn't push the tying or winning runs across, leaving the bases loaded in an 8-7 loss.
Phillip Pryor, Elgin's walk-off hero on Monday, delivered again on Tuesday, going 3 for 4 with a double. Nate Gonzalez was also 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Jace Williams had a triple and Damien Callagy doubled.
Kage Zeller and Carlton Clark drove in two runs apiece, while Caden Tahbonemah and Julian Love provided the other RBIs for MacArthur.
Elgin (16-14, 10-4 in District 5A-2) sits comfortably in 3rd place in the district standings. MacArthur (13-20, 5-8) has one more district contest against Eisenhower on Friday.