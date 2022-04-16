After taking the first two games of the series, the Aggie baseball team was unable to earn the series win on Saturday as No. 23 Lubbock Christian won the series finale 10-0.
Cameron opened the battle with the Chaps with an 8-3 win on Friday before winning game one of Friday’s doubleheader 2-1. Then it was LCU that out-scored the home team by 25 runs in the final two games to split the 4-game set.
With Clayton McClenan getting the start, the high-powered Lubbock Christian offense opened the game with a 3-run first on a blustery April day at McCord Field. They added another in the second before CU went to Tyler Gregg to end the third inning.
The Chaps scored a pair of unearned runs in the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 6-0 and then a 4-run top of the seventh frame extended the lead to 10-0, which is where it ended in after a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame.
Just three of the 10 runs scored by the Chaps on Saturday were earned against the Aggie pitching. The trio of McClenan, Gregg, and Even Nichols combined for five strikeouts and three walks while stranding eight runners on base.
AT the plate, CU totaled just four hits with two of those coming off the bat of Julian Macias, who also walked in the game. Tyler Coleman and freshman Colby Flood had the other two hits. Defensively, CU committed four errors with five passed balls.
With the series split, Cameron moves to 13-27 overall this spring and 13-25 in Lone Star Conference play. The schedule does not get any easier next week, as CU’s final road trip of the regular season is at No. 12 Angelo State, April 22-24.