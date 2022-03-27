ADA — The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association (OGBCA) recognized two senior basketball players from Southwest Oklahoma as members of the organization’s annual All-State teams.
Lawton MacArthur’s Azariah Jackson was named to the Large-school West squad after helping the Lady Highlanders to a second consecutive state tournament appearance as one of its top scoring threats.
Cyril’s Lexi McLemore was named to the West team in the Small-school division after helping Cyril to an 18-7 ranking, a top-10 ranking and ending the season one win away from the Class A state tournament.