MacArthur’s football game on Friday night against Duncan has been cancelled, pending approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) for a non-contest, according to a report that was confirmed by Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan on Monday.
Under new OSSAA policy, the game will not count against either team. Rather than force the team who initiates the cancellation to forfeit the game and 15 district points, the game will be considered a “non-game”, as if it never happened.
In a special meeting this past Friday, the OSSAA unanimously approved new policy about football district standings in the event any district football game can’t be played due to a virus-related issue. How district standings for playoffs will be determined by the following criteria including total number of district wins not using win percentage; head to head results; average number of marginal points in district play; and lot.
Tiebreaker rules will be used if multiple teams are tied for spots and those tiebreaker rules are all a part of the scenarios on the OSSAA’s website.
Duncan’s game last week against Tulsa Central was cancelled due to Duncan head coach JT Cobble being quarantined. His quarantine period was reportedly set to end this past Friday.
The Demons and Highlanders are not the first local teams to face the possibility of losing a district game. Elgin’s game this week at Elk City was cancelled as well, and the Owls are tentatively scheduled to play Clinton instead after an outbreak at Newcastle High School wiped out the Red Tornadoes’ game against the Racers this Friday.