When watching Devin Bush play football from his middle linebacker spot, fans might see Devin for his playing style: aggressive and hard-hitting. Off the football field, Bush proves to be the exact opposite.
“I consider myself a nice guy, I always try to stay happy and keep a smile on my face,” Bush said.
The happiness Bush find in himself goes way beyond the school campus and football field. Born prematurely, Bush knows the value of life, and has no intentions of wasting a second.
“I look at it as a way to be thankful for everything I have today, and the life I get to live,” said Bush.
It’s one thing to be thankful, but it’s another to spread that joy to others. Bush exemplifies that with his membership of the Partners Club at MacArthur High School. In the program, Bush spends time interacting, playing and getting to know the special education students with a variety of school activities. It’s an experience that Bush has been deeply impacted by, and leaves him wanting to do more.
“It’s really amazing to see how much me being there impacts them,” Bush said. “Seeing them happy makes me happy, and I enjoy being able to do it.”
Bush began playing football in second grade, playing primarily on the offensive and defensive line. It wasn’t until 6th grade when Bush became a running back. During conditioning drills, a middle school coach eyed the athleticism Bush’s and decided to try Bush’s hand at the position. Around his freshman year of high school, Bush was introduced to middle linebacker where he’s made his mark as one of the Highlander defensive cornerstones
“Just being able to hit people and my teammates. It’s fun,” Bush said. “It’s a blessing to go out there to play a sport you love and have fun.”
It helps that football in the blood. Devin’s father, Larry Bush was a cornerback and safety for the University of Oklahoma from 1992 to 1995. There, Larry met his future wife, Rachel. With Sooner DNA rooted deep in blood, Bush says his parents have been vital in his development as a student athlete.
Sometimes it can be tough can be because sometimes as a teenager I want to be lazy, and they don’t let me be lazy,” he said. “If I don’t feel like working out, my dad will push me to do work out. “If I get a bad grade, my mom will push me to do better and get my grade up.”
As college looms for Bush, his decision to play football is still in the balance as the MacArthur season rolls on. Even with football in the picture, Devin wants to continue to lend his hand in helping others.
“I am a happy person, and I like to smile. Some people may say i’m quiet, but I hope they also say, ‘he’s a nice guy, he’s happy and I want to be around him,’” he said.