On Tuesday, MacArthur took advantage of an extra non-game day to practice and prepare.
On Thursday, the Highlander volleyball team took advantage of Lawton High mistakes and beat the Wolverines in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.
MacArthur not only won its 8th match in a row, the victory meant they won the city championship in a clean sweep, beating LHS and Eisenhower twice each, not even allowing their local foes to win a set.
The first set of Thursday’s game largely went to Mac’s script. While they were able to get some key blocks and kills, they got a few assists from LHS sideouts and balls hit in the net. After building a 13-5 lead, Mac saw the lead shrink to 13-11, before regaining momentum. The No. 7 team in Class 5 then outscored the Wolverines 12-4 the rest of the way, with a Carmen Torres kill sealing the first set.
The second set started much differently. Two aces by Lawton High’s Janet Elridge were followed by two spikes by Liz Omusinde. A block at the net by Omusinde and Breanna Murphy made it 5-0 Lawton High. MacArthur took a timeout. Rather than a fiery pep talk or major strategy change, MacArthur coach Cat Shelton just wanted her team to unwind a bit.
“We were just stuck in serve/receive,” Shelton said. “And once Lawton High, or any team, once they get on that run, we kind of get that mental block, so it’s just finding a way over that. So really it wasn’t anything I said in particular, more just, let’s get it together, get out of this receive, we got this.
“It was more to take a breath and relax, and they did that.”
Mac fought back, eventually tying it at 15. With long rallies and saves, the Highlanders eventually won the second set as well.
The third set began with an impressive kill by MacArthur’s Valencia Foster, but Lawton High would not go quietly. The set was close once again, with the score at 14-12 MacArthur. But an emphatic kill by Alayna Vines helped shift momentum. And big plays by Vines, Bailey Lowder and others helped put Lawton High away.
The performance was not too surprising for Shelton, who said her team had one of its best practices ever on Tuesday. She walked away from it feeling confident and her team continued to play fluid, team volleyball on Thursday.
“It was that team chemistry that got me. I walked out of there thinking, ‘We are just so together, hustling after everything, cheering each other on. That’s all you want in a practice,” Shelton said. “And I think that carried over tonight.”
Both teams are in action on Tuesday with Mac hosting Duncan and Lawton High visiting Temple.