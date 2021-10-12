The celebration told the story in a way words never could.
One year ago, players from MacArthur’s volleyball team exploded off the bench as the Highlanders were going to the state tournament for the first time in decades.
On Monday night, Mac accomplished the feat again, defeating Santa Fe in the regional championship on the Highlanders’ home floor to head to the 5A state tourney for a second consecutive year.
After Carmen Villarreal’s spike sealed that achievement, the players on the floor hugged, but there weren’t nearly as many players jumping up and down as last year. The facial expressions were that of happiness, but certainly not of surprise or shock.
After all, when you’re the top-ranked team and have only lost four times all season, this is right where you expect to be. They weren’t just supposed to go to the state tournament this year, they’re expecting to go to State and accomplish something special.
“All season, I think we knew getting to State was attainable,” head coach Cat Shelton said. “I think the fact we have experience before, we kind of know what we need to be prepared for.”
Shelton, her staff and the players hope that experience guards against a result like last year’s. After taking the first set from Coweta in the state quarterfinals, Mac dropped the next three, falling at the first hurdle. Over the next couple of days, the Highlanders will learn their opponent at next week’s state tournament, set to be held in Verdigris.
Just as they have been doing all season, MacArthur mowed through the competition Monday night. The Highlanders beat Altus 25-12, 25-7, 25-8 and many thought they might face local rival Eisenhower in the regional title game. However, Santa Fe South knocked the Eagles out to advance to the final.
The Highlanders took the first set 25-11 thanks to plenty of good net play, but also by allowing the Saints to force their own mistakes. That trend continued in the second set, with Mac winning that frame 25-9.
The third set, however, the Saints managed to play Mac as closely as anyone over the past few weeks, with the score sitting at 11-10 in favor of MacArthur. That’s when Coach Shelton told her team to just focus on the short-term, to start a quick rally and build from there.
“She told us to come out and try to get 5 points right away,” sophomore Bailey Lowder said.
The Highlanders did their coach one better, or rather, four better, as Mac, behind Lowder’s serve, rattled off the next 9 points. By the time Santa Fe South had broken Lowder’s serve, they trailed 20-11.
The Highlanders finished things off, 25-13, with the final blow coming from a Carmen Villarreal spike.
This year’s team is a combination of experienced players from last year’s squad, like Villarreal, Lowder and Alayna Vines, but also includes players like Alexis Williams, Kierstyn Doyle and Ariana Henderson, youngsters who have really contributed.
The seasoned players especially remember the aftertaste of last year’s defeat and want to avoid that. But Shelton knows that every game going forward will be the most important one of the season.
“We’ve been preparing to go five sets with every team. We know, being number one, people are out for our blood,” Shelton said. “We know we have a target on our back, which makes just want to work even harder and know we need to be ready to battle for five sets with every team at state.”