MacArthur used all the tools at its disposal to dispatch pesky but overmatched Southeast, 61-13, Thursday to remain unbeaten at 6-0 and a perfect 3-0 District 5A-1 record.
As is usually the case, Isaiah Gray was almost impossible to stop, rushing for 174 yards on just 14 carries, with just two of those carries coming after halftime. Gray scored three times, all in the first half.
“Everything about him is what makes him so effective,” Mac head coach Brett Manning said. “He has good strength, good quickness, good speed and just has turned into a great running back. Two years ago, he was a quarterback, but he’s come a long way and has really become a weapon for us.”
Quarterback Gage Graham finished hitting 10-of-15 for 144 yards and three touchdowns, all to 6-2 wide receiver Vaughn Poppe. Poppe caught his first TD after a Southeast defender tipped the ball and the senior Poppe went high to snag it for a touchdown to arrange a 34-6 lead with 1:44 left in the first half. Those two hooked up later on scoring passes of 11 and 10 yards and then the time came for the young pups to get on the field and the upper classmen made sure everyone at Cameron Stadium knew the story.
Freshmen Marquis Harris and Tyree Caldwell both got their hands on the ball and both flashed signs that they will make an impact for four years. Harris carried 11 times for 90 yards and a touchdown and Caldwell carried the ball 3 times for 77 and a touchdown. As those two made their rushing attempts, the upperclassmen started chanting “he’s a freshman”, much to delight of the good Mac crowd.
In fact, those two freshmen scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders’ massive front line had softened up the Spartans. Harris scored from 15 yards out on a nice cut-back run at the 10:47 mark of the 4th quarter. Caldwell got his touchdown at the 5:51 mark of the fourth from five yards out.
“It was nice to get those younger kids in the game,” Manning said, “Those two young backs both have a great deal of ability and they both did a good job for us tonight. It’s great to see those younger ones get a chance.”
This Southeast team flashed some signs of brilliance with speedy quarterback Michael Graham Jr. leading the way and scoring Southeast’s only first-half score on an 8-yard run with 0:06 left in the first quarter.
“All of those Southeast skill people are very talented,” Manning said. “They can make some things happen. They can cause you some problems.”
At that point, it was 14-6, Mac, but the Highlanders stood in the end zone three more times in the second quarter and by halftime the outcome was determined.
While Manning was happy with much of the game, he wasn’t pleased with 14 penalties for 158 yards on his Highlanders. Southeast was whistled for 13 penalties for 128 yards. Both teams had just one turnover each, that an interception.
“We had way too many penalties, we have to get that cleaned up,” Manning said.
The Highlanders finished with 533 yards total offense, with 389 of that coming on the ground. The Highlanders stayed basic most of the evening, not wanting to give away many secrets with a big matchup next week at Noble, which climbed to 3-0 last night by beating Altus 42-7. Noble is 3-0 in district and 5-1 overall. Ardmore, also unbeaten in 5A-1, hosts Duncan tonight and if the Tigers win that one there will remain a three-way tie for the lead.
“Noble has a really talented quarterback and they like to throw the ball a lot,” Manning said. “They have some very good receivers and they will be a real challenge for us. We better be ready when we go up there.”