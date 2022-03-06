MacArthur and Lawton High renewed their baseball rivalry Friday in just the second game of the 2022 season. And after a rough start for the host Highlanders, things went much like they have the past few years on the diamond: they went Mac’s way.
After surrendering two early runs in the top of the first, Mac pitcher Karson Christian settled down and helped shut down the Wolverines in a 10-3 win for the Highlanders.
Down 2-0, Mac capitalized on some LHS mistakes and tied the game. Caden Tahbonemah doubled home two more runs to make it 4-2. The Highlanders would tack on runs in each of the next two innings, but it was still just 6-3 heading into the 6th inning. That’s where the floodgates opened back up, with the Highlanders putting up four more runs.
Tahbonemah finished with 4 RBIs, Josh Santos had 3 doubles, while Brayden Richard also tallied 3 hits. On the mound, Christian struck out 13 batters over 5 innings, while giving up just four hits.
For Lawton High, leadoff man Adrian Garrison had two hits and scored twice, while starter Conrad Thomasian gave up six earned runs in five innings, though he did strike out seven.
Both teams are now 1-1 and both play district home-and-home series beginning Monday, with MacArthur playing Altus and Lawton High playing Capitol Hill.