As expected, both MacArthur basketball teams will host regional tournaments, it was officially revealed on Thursday.
With both teams finishing in the final rankings among top 4 teams slated for the Class 5A West brackets, it came as no shock the Highlanders would host. The school hosted both girls and boys regionals back in 2019. Regional tournaments in Classes 5A and 6A are set for Feb. 25-27. The No. 3 Mac boys, riding a 13-game winning streak, will begin against Capitol Hill on that Friday, with the winner facing either Noble or the Highlanders’ conference foe Duncan. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Mac girls get Santa Fe South on Thursday, Feb. 25, with the winner facing Guthrie or Noble in the title game on Saturday.
The Eisenhower boys will have to go to the Tulsa area, playing in the Coweta Regional against Glenpool. The Ike girls get a more local opponent, facing Duncan in the Piedmont Regional.
Elsewhere in Class 5A, both Altus teams head to Midwest City and the Carl Albert Regional. The Altus boys get the unenviable task of taking down No. 1 Carl Albert, while the Altus girls draw Guymon.
In Class 6A, Lawton High’s teams face tough, but not unbeatable opponents in their first games. The LHS girls draw No. 6 Putnam City Norm in the Moore regional. The boys, meanwhile, face host Edmond Santa Fe, a team the Wolverines beat in last year’s regionals.
In the medium-school ranks, Cache, Elgin, Anadarko and Apache will all host district games next weekend. The matchups and locations will be the same for both the boys and girls. The girls games will be at 6 p.m. and the boys immediately after. Anadarko hosts Pauls Valley, Elgin hosts Lone Grove and Cache hosts Byng. Anadarko also plays host to some regional games the following weekend.
In Class 3A, Marlow has a bye through the district round, and advances directly to the regionals at Washington High School, the same campus where the Comanche Indians will begin their journey in districts against the Washington Warriors.
In Class 2A, Apache hosts Cordell, Walters heads to Silo, while Frederick begins at Hobart.