MacArthur’s basketball teams both got off to hot starts en route to routes over Altus on Friday night.
The Mac girls drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter while holding the Lady Bulldogs to just two points in that time, setting the tone for a 63-14 victory. In the second of the two games, the Mac boys went on a 20-2 run of their own in the first quarter, putting the Bulldogs in their rear view early for a comfortable 83-42 win.
For each team, it was the last game before the holiday break. With Christmas and New Years falling on weekends this year, few holiday tournaments are being held. MacArthur will take the floor again on Jan. 4 against Piedmont.
Mac girls run away from Altus early
Eleven different Mac players registered points in the scorebook on Friday night, with more than half of them knocking down 3-pointers.
Junior guard Tajanah Mardenborough hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, and wound up as leading scorer with 13 points. Meanwhile, it was a freshman, Layla Moseby, who nearly matched Mardenborough’s scoring output, finishing with 12 points and two 3-balls of her own.
After graduating three starters from last season’s state quarterfinalist, MacArthur sports a young squad with just four seniors — one of whom, Kelvianna Sanders, transferred over from Eisenhower.
Graves helps Mac boys to easy win
Just past the midway point in the first quarter, No. 13 MacArthur led Altus by four points, 11-7. Mac freshman Anthony Thomas relieved some Highlander fans’ nerves with a 3-pointer. Then, an Altus missed shot turned into a transition bucket for Jamel Graves. It was the beginning of a torrid run for the Highlanders, with Arzhonte Dallas scoring 11 points in the first quarter alone.
Graves, the 6’7 post and Eisenhower transfer, led the way with 20 points on the night, and looked like an improved version of his 2020-21 self, in more ways than one.
“He’s down 30 or 35 pounds and I thought he played his best defensive game of the season (against Altus),” Mac head coach Gagliardi said. “He’s doing well, he posted up well, he contested shots. I’m proud of him.”
It was just the Highlanders’ second win of the season, in part due to a treacherous opening slate of games that included contests against Tulsa Memorial (No. 1 in Class 5A), Ardmore (No. 5 in Class 5A at the time) and Classen SAS (currently No. 6 in 4A).
“We played a brutal early-season schedule, a few of those without some of our football guys,” Gagliardi said. “We took our lumps early. We’ve just got to get things going now, but I think we’ve got the pieces to be scary for any team to face come playoffs.”
Madden Padilla finished with 18 points while Dallas added 17.