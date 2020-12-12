NORMAN — For the second time in two weeks, two of the top 3 teams in 5A boys basketball got together.
This time, MacArthur was the one who built an early lead and held on, knocking off the three-time defending state champions from Tulsa Memorial, 78-69, in the semifinals of the Joe Lawson Invitational in Norman.
After losing in overtime to the Chargers 13 days before, the Highlanders were able to be the aggressors this time, jumping out to an early lead.
"Instead of getting down 10, we jumped out to a 10-point lead," Mac coach Marco Gagliardi said. "We were able to dictate the temple a little bit."
The Highlanders led by 9 at halftime and despite that lead shrinking to 3 heading into the 4th quarter, MacArthur's veteran lineup rose to the occasion. Danquez Dawsey had 29 points, while Arzhonte Dallas and Brandon Cowan each had 19. Cowan made several big shots late, including a 3-pointer that helped put the lead out of reach. And after holding on to a late lead against Class 6A power Putnam City West on Thursday, the Highlanders were able to stave off an even bigger Goliath in the No. 1 Chargers.
"Brandon made some massive shots," Gagliardi said. "It was just a good win for our program for us to knock PC West and come back and knock off the No. 1 team."
Not only did the win put Mac in the title game, it serves as a litmus test of where MacArthur is as a program.
"I think the last two years we've made it to the state tournament, we've been an afterthought. People have talked about Del City, Tulsa Memorial, Carl Albert and we've been in that second tier," Gagliardi said. "I think we're up in that top tier now and I think that win proves that. We still have work to do.
The Highlanders (4-1) play another heavyweight in the finals when they face Class 4A's No. 2 team Heritage Hall at 7:30 p.m. tonight.