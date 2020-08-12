For months, people have been on a search for some semblance of normalcy.
On Tuesday night, one of the major symbols of normal in American society — watching high school sports — made its triumphant return in the form of a volleyball game. And in front of a solid crowd of people, all of whom wore masks, MacArthur defeated local rival Lawton High in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14, 26-24, using a late rally in the third set to cap the win.
After taking command in the first two sets, the Highlanders found themselves in trouble early in the third, down 4-0 from the jump. Despite evening it at 9, Mac began to show cracks, allowing LHS to build its lead. Behind strong serving by Makayla Hernandez and Liz Omusinde, as well as a key tip-over by Talya Pasley, the Wolverines pushed their lead to 23-15. Just two more points would send the game to another set.
But once MacArthur was able to get service back, it wasn’t about to let the match slip away. Behind Kaysie Rogers and Kinsea McAllister, MacArthur’s serves began to land and the Highlanders mounted a furious comeback, evening it at 24. After a Jaylyn Heckert tip made it 25-24, McAllister’s next serve was driven by an LHS player straight into the net to seal the game.
The mental fortitude to overcome an 8-point deficit late is something that coach Cat Shelton says her team has been building all summer.
“We have talked a lot about mentality,” Shelton said. “And when you’re in situations like that, that’s when your mental toughness comes into play. So, when we came for a timeout, we said, ‘This is when your mental toughness has to take over. You have to keep fighting, you have to keep wanting it.’”
Although air conditioning repairs moved the game from MacArthur High to the middle school, and even though safety measures like sanitizing the balls while not in use and only selling prepackaged concessions were put in place, there was still a sense of normal in the gym.
For Lawton High, the loss certainly hurt, but coach Carla Neininger said she expected there to be some rust. She admitted there might have been some “first-game jitters”, but she also knows her team will see Mac again.
“The last two years, I feel like we’ve lost to Mac the first two times, and at the end of the season, we beat them,” Neininger said. “I was just hoping this time we’d get them (early) so we’re not in that predicament again.
Both teams play “home” games on Thursday, though they’ll both have to play at middle school gyms. Mac will again be at MMS, hosting Southeast at 6 p.m., while LHS will be at Central Middle School to face Putnam City West at 6 p.m.