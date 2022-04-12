NOBLE — MacArthur was unable to do much against Noble ace Collin Fisher, one of the top high school pitchers in the state, in the first game of a two-game district set, falling against the Bears, 7-0, on Monday night.
MacArthur's best chance to strike came in the 6th inning, when the Highlanders started the frame with back-to-back base hits by Kage Zeller and Julian Love. But it was all for naught, as Zeller was picked off and the next two Mac hitters struck out.
They were just two of Fisher's 14 strikeout victims on the night. The teams play Tuesday at MacArthur at 5 p.m.