CLAREMORE — Even as the pressure mounted heading into the fifth set, MacArthur volleyball coach Cat Shelton wore a demeanor of confidence.
Her second-seeded Highlanders seemingly stole the momentum from Southeast during their rally in the fourth, and their performance history in close matches vindicated her mindset.
History was on MacArthur’s side, and Shelton knew it.
“We were going to take care of it,” Shelton said of her mindset entering the fifth set. “We felt like we were going to do that.”
However, the Highlanders ended the match how they started it — with poor serve receive.
Angelica Ochoa Flores completed the upset of MacArthur with the team’s 14th ace of the match, sending No. 7 Southeast to the semifinals with a 3-2 victory — 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 17-25, 15-6 — in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Monday afternoon at the Verdigris Activity Center in Claremore.
Southeast (34-6) went on to be swept by No. 3 Carl Albert in the semifinals.
The loss ended MacArthur’s nine-match winning streak that included 26-consecutive set victories. Its last defeat came to No. 4 Piedmont over a month ago on Sept. 11.
“Our serve receive has been kind of a rollercoaster this season,” said Shelton, whose team bested the Spartans 3-1 on Aug. 17. “So I would say, today, our serve receive was definitely off. I think it just came down to mentality.
The Highlanders had three double-digit scorers in the losing effort.
Bailey Lowder led the way with 18 points (17 kills, one ace) while Carmen Villarreal added 15 (10 kills, five aces) and Alayna Vines managed 10 (seven kills, three blocks). Alexis Williams came close with four kills and four blocks.
MacArthur (32-5) never led in the first set, but remedied its situation in Set 2 with multiple runs of three and two points to even the tally. The Spartans responded by grabbing a quick 4-0 lead in the third, but the Highlanders answered soon after with a 7-1 run that gave them a 10-7 edge.
The teams went on to trade several leads, eight ties and four set points, but Southeast scored six of the last eight points, including the final three to secure the 28-26 win.
MacArthur showed some resolve in the fourth set, though, and stormed to a quick 10-3 lead behind the combined efforts of Villarreal, Vines and Lowder. Southeast never got closer than three points after that, and libero Yadialis Santiago capped a 6-1 run with an ace to clinch a 25-17 victory and force a fifth set.
The Highlanders scored the first point of the deciding set on a Lowder kill but couldn’t maintain that momentum and quickly found themselves down five.
Lowder helped close the gap to three points at 9-6, but two errors followed by three-consecutive kills from Alvarez and Luisa Talavera set up Flores’ match-winning ace.
“Being No. 1 and then coming in at 2, I think right now it’s definitely tough,” Shelton said of the team’s emotional state after the upset loss. “We know we don’t want to feel this way again, so that’s definitely going to be a fire next year. We don’t want to be just ranked No. 1. We actually want to play like it, and I feel like we deserved to have that ranking.”
MOUNT ST. MARY SWEEPS DUNCAN IN QUARTERS
Top-seeded Mount St. Mary overpowered the No. 8 Demons, earning a three-set sweep – 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 – in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Monday morning at the Verdigris Activity Center in Claremore. The loss ended Duncan’s season at 25-8.
Mount St. Mary (38-6) went on to sweep Piedmont, which defeated fifth-ranked Claremore 3-1 in the first round, in the semifinals to advance to the state title game against Carl Albert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“In the end, they just kind of overpowered us too much,” Lard said. “They had a few more weapons than we did, and that’s the way the game goes.”
Through the first two sets, Duncan scored only seven points off its own merit. The remaining 20 points came on errors committed by the Rockets.
After the Demons came within four at 14-10 in the first, Mount St. Mary answered with 11 of the next 14 points to close the set. Similarly in the second, Duncan kept it close at 10-8 before the Rockets took off with a 9-1 run.
Casey Phillips, a sophomore, scored three of the Demons’ seven offensive points in the first two sets – all via kills – and Klarissa Testa added a kill and a block while Meg Walker and Sheridan White had a kill and an ace, respectively.
Duncan was a little more competitive in the third, nearly doubling its offensive production with 13 points, but Mount St. Mary remained consistent in its quest.
The Rockets overcame an early 3-2 deficit with two 7-0 runs, building an 18-7 advantage. The Demons battled back and came within five at 21-16, but Mount St. Mary scored the final four points of the set to secure the sweep.
Casey Phillips had three kills and two aces in the third while Kaylee Foster (three kills) and Klarissa Testa (one kill, one block) scored multiple points as well.
Although Duncan wasn’t as competitive as it hoped to be, Lard said it undoubtedly deserved to be at the state tournament.
“They earned it,” Lard said. “They deserved it, they got their win and fought their way into the state tournament. We earned it, and we deserved to be here. The senior class, man, they’re rock stars. They don’t quit and fought so hard. Even though we were down, they didn’t quit. They don’t just roll over and die, so we knew we had it in us.”