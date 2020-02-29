MacArthur cranked up its offense and exploded past Capitol Hill, 92-42, Friday to move into the title game of the Class 5A Regional being played on the Highlanders’ home court.
Marco Gagliardi’s club was almost flawless after the first quarter in beating the Redskins, but the task will be tougher tonight when it faces El Reno, which won the earlier game to reach the finals as well. The Indians beat Guymon, 60-46. The importance of tonight’s title game is immense; if the Highlanders can win on their own court they would be one win away from a 5A State Tournament berth.
Elsewhere in Class 5A, Eisenhower gave it a good effort but just came up short, losing 59-47 to Piedmont Friday at Del City. That ended the season for Ike but first-year Ike coach Wade Wallace was still pleased with the effort.
Mac starts slow, finishes fast
Even though Mac won this one going away, it was close for a time, with the Highlanders owning a 26-19 lead at one point.
“It was really tight for a time there early because we got off to a slow start,” Gagliardi said. “We came out and weren’t moving the ball around and they were packing it in and making us work. Finally, toward the end of the second quarter and into the third we got the three going and we started passing the ball better. We finally got what we were looking for.
“Sometimes when teams pack it tight in a zone defense, my guys get a little reckless and don’t pass the ball and run the offense. But when they started doing what we do best it was pretty much over. They got 19 in the first quarter and after that we held them to 8, 6 and 9 and that was the difference.
“Our defense just got better and in turn the offense started to click. We got under control and wound up getting great looks at threes and the guys drilled 14 of them.”
And while that might sound like a good number of threes, it’s not a one-time thing.
“We are averaging about 12 or 13 per game, so this wasn’t anything different,” the coach said. “And the balance was great again with five guys in double figures.”
Danquez Dawsey had 15, Leontaye McClennon hit 21, Earl Moseby chipped in 10, Arzhonte Dallas scored 14 and Brandon Cowan added 17.
“This is the best offensive bunch I’ve ever coached,” Gagliardi said. “But at times we get to gambling too much. Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t, but when you have athletes like this and play fast, that can happen.”
Tonight’s foe is familiar to the Highlanders since they beat them in the finals of the Midfirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko earlier this season.
“We talked about it in the locker room tonight,” Gagliardi said. “We have to come out with more focus from the outset and play 32 good minutes.
“We know they will try and slow us down, that’s just what they do. They are a hard-nosed team and will try and make you run the offense and force you to get impatient. But our balance is going to be hard for them to handle. If we come out with the right mentality we will be fine.”
Eagles keep it close
“Tonight there was little doubt that DJ (Robertson) was the best player on the floor,” Ike coach Wallace said. “KJ Love also had a good game but we just didn’t get enough shots to drop. We were running the offense and getting the type of looks we wanted but some nights they fall and some nights they don’t. We gave it a good run and will work hared in the off-season to get better.”