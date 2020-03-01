MacArthur basketball coach Marco Gagliardi has said all year that the strength of his team is the fact that on any given night, there are five or six players who steal the show.
But even in every good band or musical group, there's a front man, someone who has the "it factor" when it matters. And in Saturday night's Class 5A regional final, it was Danquez Dawsey, Mac's leading scorer on the season, who seized the opportunity and carried the load.
Dawsey finished the night with 28 points, six rebounds, four steals and a couple of assists as the Highlanders cruised past El Reno 75-60 to claim a regional title and advance to the Area championship.
MacArthur (19-6) will play No. 1 Del City at 6:30 p.m. Friday at a location to be decided in the coming days.
Dawsey controlled things from the offset, scoring the Highlanders first eight points, and 11 of their first 13. He finished the first quarter with 13 points, just two fewer than he scored in the other three quarters combined. But fouls and missed opportunities kept the score from getting farther out of hand.
Mac really began to gain control during a stretch that straddled the first and second quarters. It began when Leontaye McClennon, the team's lone true post presence, hit a trey from the top of the key in the last 20 seconds of the first quarter. McClennon hit another 3-ball to open the second. Brandon Cowan joined in on the fun with a 3 of his own, and the Highlanders made it four consecutive 3-pointers when Earl Moseby hit one from the corner. Mac hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, the 21 points accounting for more than half of the team's first-half output.
On the night, the Highlanders hit 11 3-pointers, one night after connecting on 14. Dawsey alone hit 5 triples on Saturday. Although he's seen significant playing time since he was a freshman, Dawsey's junior year has by far been his best. Beyond averaging more than 20 points per game, he has matured as an overall player that his coach can trust.
"His jump from his sophomore year to junior year has been incredible," Gagliardi said. "(He's) just in control every night, and he leads us. He's very smart, he can sense when we need him to get a bucket and he's a really good passer."
During his first two high school seasons, Dawsey played more of a 2-guard role that showcased his scoring ability. After the departure of Sep Reese, Dawsey has run the point more often. The passing ability lauded by Gagliardi has made Dawsey's transition a smooth one, though Dawsey doesn't see it as a transition at all.
"I played point guard really my whole basketball career, so it's really nothing new," Dawsey said.
But just as they have all year, the Highlanders got major contributions from multiple sources. As a team, MacArthur tallied 10 steals. Arzhonte Dallas had 16 points, seven rebounds and knocked down all six of his free throw attempts, all of which came in a plodding second quarter. McClennon had six rebounds to go with his 13 points. The 6'4 McClennon also had two monstrous blocks. Far more surprising was that put him tied for the team-high with 5'8 Brandon Cowan, who also rose up for two rejections.
The only area in which Mac really seemed to struggle Saturday was in the foul department. While trying to stop lane penetration from El Reno's burly Darius Moore, the foul totals piled up on Cowan and Montez Edwards. Because the Highlanders usually only play about six players, Gagliardi admits depth is a concern. But the fourth-year coach said the Highlanders' next opponent plays a style that should enable Mac to avoid such trouble.
"Del City's game will be more of a half-court game, it won't be a get-up-and-press-'em because neither team will be able to turn the other one over. It's going to be more of a half-court game, which helps us, because it keeps us out of foul trouble."