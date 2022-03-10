Otis Gentry asked his assistant coach for the time. It was 3:27 p.m.
He had three minutes.
In those last three minutes of Tuesday’s practice, the MacArthur girls basketball coach, much to the chagrin of his players and their legs, has them run one more set of baseline-tapping sprints. But before that, he does two other things. He begins by lauding his players for the work they had put in.
“Ladies, your hustle was great today,” he said. “Your energy was great today.”
The final thing he does is meant to instill confidence in his team and make clear the goal for the team as it heads to its second consecutive Class 5A state tournament, which begins with Thursday’s quarterfinals and ends with the championship game Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
“We plan on being there Saturday. Pack your bags like you plan to be there Saturday,” he says. “Go home and rest your bodies. Because come Thursday, it’s all-out.”
Gentry’s words are hardly ground-breaking, as every coach wants his or her team to believe it can play for a title. But to many basketball fans across the state, Gentry’s words seem like a mere motivational ploy rather than a statement based on steadfast belief. After all, a couple of factors are working against MacArthur.
For one, the Highlanders have never won a state tournament game. The past two times they’ve made the state tournament, they didn’t necessarily play their best. And finally, they face the defending state champion and prohibitive favorite to repeat in Sapulpa.
When the teams tip off at 2 p.m. Thursday at Norman North High Schoo, MacArthur will be the underdog, and Coach Gentry is just fine with that.
“I like playing the underdog because people underestimate you,” Gentry said. “So when you go out there and the other team sees you really play, it’s more like a shock to them.”
Another advantage Gentry believes he has is Mac doesn’t have one superstar that another team can key on in their gameplan. Rather, it is a collective, a car with every gear and part doing its part to make the engine work.
Whether it’s senior guard Tajanah Mardenborough controlling the point, fellow senior Azariah Jackson with her multi-level scoring or junior post Alayna Vines maturing as a player, the Highlanders have veteran options.
That also includes senior Nadia Smith, who has risen from off-the-bench role player to starter and key contributor. Despite the increase in minutes, Smith insists she’s the same player and person she’s always been.
“I’ve always felt like I play hard, I always feel like on and off the court, I try to give 120 percent,” Smith said. “So it doesn’t really feel like anything has changed.”
The Highlanders also have a smattering of newcomers who have given this team a level of depth that feeds into that sense of a collective. Freshmen like Alysa Mack, Samara Oliver and Layla Moseby have all played major roles this season.
Another newcomer who actually knows quite a bit about the state tournament is Kelvianna “KK” Sanders. Having played her first three years at Eisenhower, Sanders actually made big defensive plays in two different area round wins over MacArthur. After transferring to Mac for her senior year, Sanders not only had to adjust to a different playbook and style, she adjusted her game, as well. Previously known primarily as a spot-up shooter, Sanders has driven more to the basket this year. But regardless of what her style or stats look like, the senior is happy where she is.
“I feel like we’re a team here, we communicate and we bond,” Sanders said.
Sanders said her transition has been made easier by Gentry.
“Even when he’s mad at us, he tries to have fun,” Sanders said. “He’s not always happy with us, but he still tries to make us laugh. And he’s taught me more than I ever knew about basketball.”
Jazmin Woods is also a senior and also new to the team, having joined just this season. But her stay on the floor was short-lived, as she broke her tibia in October, ruling her out for essentially the entire season. Disappointed, Woods hasn’t let that prevent her from playing a role with the team, even though she’s mainly been limited to cheerleader this season.
“I try to help (teammates) sometimes if I know the play,” Woods said. “I’m always with them when they’re out there playing.”
MacArthur will need all the cheering, strategy and good play if Gentry’s girls aim to knock off the Chieftains on Thursday. That being said, Gentry knows anything is possible. Like Herb Brooks’ USA hockey team in the 1980 Olympics, all it takes is one magical performance to make history. And like Team USA against the Soviets in that game, the key is no to fall back, but to attack.
“We don’t want to slow it down. We know they’re a good offensive team, they move the ball well,” Gentry said. “But I have not seen anybody put pressure on them. Our goal is to see how they handle the pressure, four quarters of pressure.”