MacArthur 40, Pryor 0
First downs;5;20
Rushing (Att-Yds);17-18;50-266
Passing(C-A-Int);15-36-2;9-12-0
Pass Yards;202;141
Punts;4-47.3;3-29.3
Fumbles (Tot-Lost);1-1;1-20
Penalties;6-67;10-90
Pryor;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mac;7;26;0;7;—;40
How they scored:
Mac—Isaiah Gray 2 run (Matthew Aguilar kick), 3:21, 1st.
Mac—Devin Bush 25 run (Aguilar kick), 11:13, 2nd.
Mac—Bush 23 run (kick failed), 9:16, 2nd.
Mac—Montez Edwards 82 pass from Gage Graham (Aguilar kick), 3:52, 2nd.
Mac—Gray 51 run (kick failed), 0:29, 2nd.
Mac—Gray 11 run (Aguilar kick), 8:21, 4th.
Individual leaders
Rushing: Pryor—Lovins 7-4; Belew 3-16; Ward 2-5; Elza 1-minus-3; Gray 4-minus-12. Mac—Gray 30-172; Bush 8-67; Edwards 1-minus-5; Graham 7-23; Follett 4-9.
Passing (Com-Att-Int-Yds): Pryor—Gray 14-36-202-2. Mac—Graham 9-12-141-0.
Receiving: Pryor—Gore 6-139; Couch 1-0; Belew 4-29; Lovins 1-5; Ward 1-10; Monk 1-4; Dale 1-5. Mac—Edwards 6-105; Clark 1-15; Poppe 2-21.