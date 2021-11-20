Game plans can be as complex as coaches might scheme, but at other times, they can be very basic and this past week MacArthur took the basic rout and it paid off in huge dividends as the Highlanders coasted past Pryor, 40-0, Friday to race into the Class 5A state semifinals.
The semifinal opponent will be McAlester, which will quickly bring up memories of seasons past. The time, date and site will be announced today by the OSSAA. For now, all that is known is that the Buffs will be the foe.
Last week, Mac was pushed around early by physical Piedmont but this week there was a concentrated effort to change that in some good practices.
“Our game plan from the outset tonight was the be aggressive on both sides of the ball,” Mac head coach Brett Manning said. “We wanted to go all out and get on them fast and just attack, attack, attack. Our guys did a great job doing just that on both sides of the ball.”
Mac’s first drive was foiled by a chop block penalty, but after that the Highlanders scored on their next five possessions to take firm control and make the long trip for the Tigers and their fans even longer on the return trip.
But this was not just a big game for the offense, the defense played solidly, forcing the Tigers into three turnovers, two of those interceptions. The first of those interceptions came on a 4th-and-12 for the Tigers from the Mac 37. The ball hung up on a passing attempt into the wind and safety Jonathon Love stepped in to thwart the Pryor drive at the 19.
It took 11 plays for the Highlanders to reach the end zone, the big play being a 29-yard pass from Gage Graham to Montez Edwards for a first down at the 12. Isaiah Gray, back in the lineup after missing most of last week’s game with an ankle injury, got the final 12 yards on a pair of runs and it was 7-0 at the 3:21 mark of the first.
Mac’s defense shut down Pryor on its next series and this time the Highlanders stayed on the ground to march 60 yards on seven plays, the payoff coming on a well-executed 25-yard TD run on the counter by Devin Bush off Mac’s Wildcat set with Gray at the helm.
“That was a great job by our guys,” Manning said. “Devin is really strong but he also had a great burst and on that one it just broke wide open.”
Mac was back on offense just seconds later when the Tigers fumbled after a completed pass and the Highlanders recovered at the Pryor 37. Bush got his second touchdown on the counter, once again over the left side, this one from 23 yards out and Matt Aguilar’s PAT made it 20-0 and Mac was in firm control.
Even when the Tigers got a break, they were unable to stop the Mac offense. Mac had forced a quick 3-and-out but Pryor’s Bobby Belew got off a 64-yard punt to pin Mac at its own 3-yard-line.
This time it was Mac’s coaching staff carrying the “aggression” label as Manning gambled on a 4th-and-1 at his own 22. But Bush got two big yards to keep the drive alive, however, a holding call pushed the Highlanders into a 3rd-and-16 from their own 18.
This time Graham dropped back and found Montez Edwards streaking down the sideline alone after his defender had fallen down. The senior wide receiver hauled in the pass and raced into the end zone to complete the 82-yard scoring play as the score climbed to 27-0.
“I thought Gage did a good job throwing the ball,” Manning said. “We were able to get them blocked and give him some time.” All total Graham threw for 144 yards, hitting 9-of-12 on the night.
Another quick Pryor offensive series gave the ball right back to Mac and this time the Highlanders marched 87 yards on seven plays, the payoff coming on a 51-yard run by Gray, who ended up with 172 yards on 30 carries.
In addition to forcing three turnovers, Mac’s defense allowed the Tigers just 18 yards on the ground. That forced Pryor to the air to move the ball and while quarterback Brunk Gray threw for 202 yards, he completed just 14-of-36 and also had the two passes picked off.
“I thought our defensive guys did a super job of sticking with their receivers and making some big plays,” Manning said. “We had several guys who came up and knocked down passes.”
Pryor’s best chance to score came when it was able to drive to the Mac 9-yard-line, but on 3rd-and-goal, defensive back Vaughn Poppe went high to intercept a pass in the end zone late in the third quarter.