Food and football
Football and Thanksgiving seem to go hand in hand. Eat a face full of food, watch football games all day, then take the occasional nap or two.
MacArthur is celebrating Thanksgiving accordingly. With the Highlanders’ semifinal matchup this Friday, the team faces the unconventional Thanksgiving practice that twists family plans for the holiday. While players and coaches daydream of the Thanksgiving practice, Manning could not be more thankful for the parents sacrificing Thanksgiving for the program.
“I appreciate our families. They must make sacrifices because of the position we are in. I appreciate them and I want to do everything I can to accommodate to our families,” Manning said. “Everybody’s got their Thanksgiving tradition. I wanted to give everybody the chance to do that.
The Road to the Final Four
In college basketball, making the semifinals, or “Final Four”, is a major accomplishment. In its first semifinal appearance since 2016, MacArthur joins McAlester, Carl Albert and Collinsville in the last four in Class 5A. But the Highlanders won’t be satisfied with just semifinal hardware. They want more. And they’ll need to take lessons from each of their previous two playoff games to advance to the state championship.
MacArthur saw both ends of the spectrum during their first two playoff contests. After a tough and gritty 14-10 win over the Piedmont Wildcats, the Highlanders would win big with a 40-0 win over Pryor. To say the Highlander’s win over the Tigers was a statement may be under valuing. Many did not see it coming after such a change of dynamics, especially in the playoffs. In a Piedmont game that went nothing right for MacArthur, the Highlanders could not miss a beat offensively, defensively or on special teams. For Manning, he could not be more pleased with the turnaround the team had.
“It was our most complete game of the year. We were able to run the ball, throw the ball and the defense just played outstanding. Special teams put us in really good field position,” Manning said. “The Piedmont game was so frustrating. We won and happy we won obviously, but it didn’t have the feeling like it was a great win because of how it played out,” he said.
History (with the) Buffs
There seems to be a lot of hype surrounding this week’s semifinal contest between the Highlanders and the McAlester Buffaloes. Both programs are in the semis for the 19th time. The two teams rarely face one another, but ask anyone within the MacArthur program; they know exactly what kind of team the Buffs are and the importance of the matchup.
Since 2007, the two teams have met in either the quarterfinals or semifinals four times. MacArthur holds the edge, besting the Buffs 56-24 in 2007 and 48-8 in 2010. Look no further than the semifinal matchups in 2013 and 2014 for why two schools separated by more than three hours can develop a rivalry.
The Buffs would beat the Highlanders 56-20 in 2013, but MacArthur would get their revenge in a 50-49 overtime win during the 2014 state title run. Could it be a coincidence by chance that the matchup manifests nearly seven years? Perhaps. To this day, the 2014 matchup is a memory that Manning will never forget.
“That 2014 game is probably the best game I have probably ever been a part of. Our players have heard it a lot throughout the years. It’s a game where we were pretty much down the whole game. They would go up by two scores, then we would cut it down to one. It was a crazy finish.”
Walter Neil would block the extra point attempt by the Buffs, giving MacArthur a chance to win the game. With a score and successful point-after kick, the Highlanders would ride on the state title game, where they defeated Skiatook, 39-12.
“It was probably my best memory as a football coach,” said Manning. “The best game of the year was the McAlester game in the semis.”
Seven years later, and a lot of the same can be said now. McAlester seems to be the “MacArthur of the East,” playing a similar style of football to the Highlanders. A strong running game led by junior Erik McCarty, and running the same defense as MacArthur, the Highlanders will be seeing the team that reflects who they are the most.
“They are running team. They are very similar to us. They run very similar offensive formations and plays as us,” Manning said. “Their base defense is the same as ours. “Back then, it was a two really good teams going against each other and pretty much, that is what it is now.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu